STEVENS POINT — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control has identified four candidates for the executive director position, replacing Dave Anderson, who announced his retirement in December, effective July 30, 2021.
The four candidates remaining in the pool include two members of the current executive staff and two individuals that have experience on the association’s Board of Control.
The two staff candidates are Deputy Director Wade Labecki and Assistant Director Stephanie Hauser. The two individuals with Board experience are Scott Winch, superintendent at Stratford, and Luke Francois, the superintendent/business manager at Waterford Union.
Second interviews with each of the candidates will be conducted on April 15 with intentions of introducing the next executive director at the Annual Meeting on May 26.
