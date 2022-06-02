Revenge is a dish best served in the playoffs. The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team saw a familiar foe in the first round of the Wisconsin Lacrosse state tournament, Big Badger conference rival Verona. The Cardinals had whomped the Wildcats in the season opener back in mid-April, 10-3. Since then, Verona had been growing as a team, and it showed on Wednesday, June 1 as the two teams squared off at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium with the season on the line.
The Wildcats held the advantage in the faceoff game and showed marked upticks in defensive aggression. Despite a valiant effort from Sun Prairie, it fell in an eventual 9-5 loss to bring the 2022 campaign to a close.
Early on, however, it looked as though Sun Prairie was off to a similar trajectory as the first meeting.
Senior goalie Matt Anderson had frustrated the Wildcats in the first meeting between the two rivals and got the start once again on Wednesday. He made some stellar saves in the early goings, stepping in front of what looked to be sure-fire scores to keep Verona scoreless.
With Anderson gobbling up shots, it bought the Sun Prairie offense an opportunity to strike. Sophomore FOGO Chris Anderson flicked a pass in to senior attacker Jackson Johnson. Johnson wisely found senior points leader Wyatt Christensen near the goal, who turned a fired a goal to give the Cardinals a 1-0 advantage.
5:44 1Q-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) June 2, 2022
Goal!!! Jackson Johnson makes a great pass to Wyatt Christensen, who turns around and buries the shot! Sun Prairie takes an early 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/UAyvfNzZOM
Verona didn't back down. The Wildcats won nearly every faceoff on the day which put an added strain on the Sun Prairie defense. Verona was able to string together several offensive possessions in a row. As great as Matt Anderson was doing in goal, something had to give.
Verona found an equalizer with three and a half minutes left in the first quarter, and a frustrated Sun Prairie defense subsequently committed a penalty to give the Wildcats a man advantage. They took advantage, flicking the ball across the field to eventually find an open look to take a 2-1 lead.
Luckily, the Cardinals had a secret weapon in senior defender Dakota Ayres. With time winding down in the first quarter, Ayres scooped the ball up near midfield and sprinted towards Verona's defense. Certainly no one was getting in the big man's way. He ran untouched to the front of the goal, bouncing a shot past the goalie to tie the game at two goals each as the buzzer sounded.
0:00 1Q-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) June 2, 2022
DAKOTA AYRES IS THAT GUY. He takes it himself from midfield and buries a goal as the quarter expires! Tie game! pic.twitter.com/clNxaEVnng
The momentum from Ayres' goal didn't last long in the second quarter. It was here that the level of Verona's defensive improvement was most recognizable. The Wildcats were quick to get their hands on Sun Prairie ballcarriers, making it tough to look for open passes. Verona was, wisely, keen on denying Christensen the ball as well. This aggressive approach frustrated the Cardinals, opening the door for the Wildcats to build a lead.
Matt Anderson did what he could, but Verona had continuous possessions thanks to its success in the faceoff game. The Wildcats earned back-to-back goals in the first six minutes of the second quarter to assume a 4-2 lead. Sun Prairie called a timeout to stop the bleeding and develop a plan.
Whatever head coach Andy Schantz drew up in that timeout worked, because the Cardinals came out on a mission. Jackso Johnson was the eventual recipient of some impressive ball movement. He turned and fired a wide-open shot, beating the goalie and cutting Verona's lead down to 4-3 with just over four minutes remaining in the first half.
Unfortunately, Verona's offense caught fire. The Wildcats used some great ball movement to weave through Sun Prairie's defense and score two goals in the final two minutes of the first half. Verona took a 6-3 advantage into the halftime break.
In the second half, there was an obvious sense of urgency in the Sun Prairie offense. The Cardinals looked like a new team and made some beautiful runs at the goal. Sometimes, it just isn't your day, though. Shots would ricochet off of a post or Verona's goalie would make a stupendous save. While the shot quality increased, Sun Prairie couldn't buy a goal in the early goings of the second half.
Verona took advantage of the opportunity, smoking a top-shelf goal three minutes into the third quarter to boost its lead to 7-3.
A minute later, Sun Prairie's offense finally broke through. Christensen took his game outside instead of his usual approach from behind the net. The Verona defense was unprepared for the absolute missile Christensen unleashed, slipping past the stick of the goalie to cut Verona's lead to 7-4.
6:41 3Q-— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) June 2, 2022
What an absolute ROCKET from Christensen! Sun Prairie cuts the Verona lead down to 7-4. pic.twitter.com/HpprlAcSxn
Matt Anderson followed with an absolutely stunning save to stifle what looked like an easy goal for Verona and senior Cole Lodholz nearly scored a goal on the other end. There was an obvious momentum shift in favor of the Cardinals as the buzzer sounded for the fourth quarter.
After a few more close calls from the Sun Prairie offense, it was Verona that earned the first goal of the final quarter to steal some momentum back. Again, Sun Prairie never backed down.
The Cardinals charged right back down the field and got the ball to Christensen. He responded as he usually does, firing a heavily-contested shot into the back of the net for his third goal of the game. With eight minutes to go, Sun Prairie had cut the lead down to 8-5.
Sun Prairie's offense kept pounding. The Cardinals dominated possession for the next three minutes, unloading shot after shot at the Verona goal. But, nothing ever found the back of the net. Verona's goalie and the defense around him earned their pay that day as they made some outstanding plays to keep a potent Sun Prairie attack from making further damage.
Following a Sun Prairie timeout, Verona put in another goal to make it a 9-5 lead for the Wildcats. With a comfortable lead and five minutes left to play, Verona was content to park the bus and keep the ball away from a hungry Sun Prairie offense.
Sun Prairie's defense did what it could to get the ball back, even committing some penalties along the way out of desperation, but the Cardinals were denied a chance at a comeback. The final horn sounded, signifying a revenge win for Verona and the end of Sun Prairie's season.
The Cardinals fought until the bitter end, showing an impressive level of grit and tenacity, even when the game looked lost.
So brings an end to the high school careers of seniors Jackson Johnson, Gio Coronado-Esbona, Leo Horant, Jordan Johnson, Cole Lodholz, Matt Anderson, Will Brinkmeier, Wyatt Christensen, Moussa Diallo, Dakota Ayres, and Jacob Schroeder.
Losing the class of 2022 will obviously be hard to replace, but these seniors have done an outstanding job of maintaining and developing the culture of lacrosse in Sun Prairie. They've left the program in a good place.