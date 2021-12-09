The Sun Prairie boys soccer team put together a fantastic campaign in the 2021 season. The Cardinals put together the best regular season record in school history at 15-1-2. Additionally, Sun Prairie was 7-1-1 in Big Eight conference play, finishing 2nd behind only Verona. The season came to an end in the WIAA regional finals in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in overtime to Arrowhead.
A season as outstanding as this one is fueled by outstanding players. Let’s see what Cardinals brought home some postseason hardware.
Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) All-State
Gabe Voung, senior, forward
One of Sun Prairie’s three senior team captains this season, Voung was the Cardinals’ primary offensive weapon. His nonstop push towards the goal embodied the fighting spirit of the entire team. On the year, he led the Cardinals in total points with 68, scoring 26 goals and tallying 16 assists.
Logan Parrish, senior, midfielder
Parrish, also a senior captain, embodied the term well. He oversaw both offensive and defensive progressions for the Cardinals. He controlled tempo and sparked numerous scoring opportunities with his keen ability to find his forwards with precision passes. He contributed 15 points total for the Cardinals this season, including three goals and nine assists.
Nathan Parrish, senior, defense
The third senior captain for Sun Prairie, Parrish was the leader of a stout Sun Prairie defense. The Cardinals pitched 13 shutouts this season and held opponents to only one goal an additional eight times. With a potent offense on the other end of the field, the Parrish-led defense always put Sun Prairie in a position to win.
Big Eight All-Conference
1st team
Gabe Voung, senior, forward
Logan Parrish, senior, midfielder
Nathan Parrish, senior, defense
Carsten Ganter, junior, goalkeeper
Ganter had a stellar defense in front of him all season, but he put in work himself. He saved 85% of the shots fired on goal. In total, he tallied 72 saves on the season. He let just 13 balls past him, an average of 0.66 per game. He gave Sun Prairie a great chance to win every game it played in.
Honorable Mention
Nathan Voung, senior, midfielder
On the field, it was easy to tell that Nathan and Gabe were twins. The two had an innate ability to find each other in the perfect situation to score. It seemed like plenty of Gabe’s goals came thanks to a perfect entry pass from Nathan. Nathan was no slouch when it came to scoring the ball, too. He finished 3rd on the team in total points with 29, scoring 13 goals and adding three assists. His goal total trailed only Gabe for Sun Prairie.
Riley Stevens, junior, midfielder
Stevens contributed the second-most points for Sun Prairie this season, scoring 12 goals and passing six assists. The junior just always seemed to be in the right place at the right time, showing a great sense of soccer IQ and patience.
Andrew Nolan, senior, forward
Nolan was the complimentary piece to Voung in Sun Prairie’s fast-paced offensive strategy. The speedy senior could rocket the ball and did so often. For the season, he tallied nine goals and nine assists for a point total of 27.
Jacob Baldwin, senior, defense
Much like Nathan Parrish, Baldwin was a headliner on a fantastic Sun Prairie defense. His fearlessness is what saved Sun Prairie plenty of goals. He’d challenge forwards early in pushes. With the knowledge of the strong defense behind him, he’d make aggressive plays and often was able to get the ball away.
Lucas Albright, freshman, defense
Albright looked years beyond his actual age on the pitch for Sun Prairie this season. His technique is already well-defined. He fit right in and was a major contributor to an impenetrable Sun Prairie defense this season. Albright even contributed on the offensive end, scoring two goals and adding five assists.