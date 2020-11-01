Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Shooting Range (2020)

The Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center Shooting Range will host Deer Hunting Sight-Ins from Nov. 7-20, 2020.

 Wisconsin DNR

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office annual Hunter Sight-In program is scheduled for Nov. 7-20. The event is a tradition for local hunters to prepare for the upcoming deer hunt and will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The program allows hunters to sight-in their shotguns, rifles and pistols in a safe environment at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center. The training center is located between Interstate 90/94 and Waunakee, at 5184 State Highway 19.

