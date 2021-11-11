The 2021 Sun Prairie girls golf season was one that inspired optimism. The young Cardinals built a solid foundation for next season. Four of the varsity five from this season will return to a squad that finished 4th at regionals this year. On top of the success on the links this season, four of this year's varsity five were outstanding in the classroom as well.
Junior Isabel Royle, junior Sophia Royle, junior Lucy Strey, and senior Lexi Veldkamp were all named Academic All-State by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin (GCAW).
Criteria to qualify for Academic All-State honors are as follows: maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25, participate in at least 75% of the team’s varsity matches, and be in grades 10-12.
Congratulations to the 2021 Sun Prairie girls golf team for its success both in the field of play and in the classroom.