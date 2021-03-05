After two-hour discussion and presentations on Friday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Board of Control voted to remand the football-only conference realignment proposals back to the realignment task force for review.
Sun Prairie was among several schools proposing to make a football-only move during the WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force Committee in January. Those plans were initially advanced for further consideration and to conduct appeals of realignment requests that were denied in November.
The 11-player realignment proposals that were advanced for further review — including a combination of those submitted by both Sun Prairie East and the future Sun Prairie West — were up for final approval at Friday’s meeting.
Both Sun Prairie schools, the current school which will be known as Sun Prairie East and the future Sun Prairie West, are requesting to move into the Badger-Large Conference as their enrollments will be split in half (about 1,300/school) at the start of the 2022 season.
