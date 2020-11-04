Josie Halbleib is headed back to the WIAA State Volleyball Tournament.

Halbleib, who previously attended Sun Prairie schools, transferred to Howards Grove during the COVID-19 pandemic and will lead the top-ranked Tigers into the Division 3 state finals this Saturday, Nov. 7, in Wausau.

A 6-foot-1 senior setter, Halbleib has committed to play volleyball at Kansas State University.

Halbleib helped lead Sun Prairie to the 2019 Division 1 state quarterfinals and was the team’s leader with 1,013 assists.

She earned first-team All-Big Eight Conference honors and was an honorable mention All-State selection by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association her junior year.

Howards Grove (20-1), ranked No. 1 in the WVCA Division 3 poll, is the top seed in the D3 field and will play No. 4 Osseo-Fairchild at 1 p.m. at Wausau West High School. The other D3 semifinal pits No. 2 Waterloo against No. 3 Fall Creek.

The Division 3 state championship game will take place at 7:30 p.m.

