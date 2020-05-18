The Big Eight Conference today is mourning the loss of Middleton Athletic Director Bob Joers.
On Friday, May 15, Joers lost his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56.
“Bob was like a bigger brother,” said Sun Prairie Athletic and Activities Director Eric Nee. “He would be that person that I would always call If I had a question just because our two programs were very similar in how we ran them.”
Joers served two stints as the Cardinals’ AD, first from 1995-2004 and then again from 2011 until last fall when he was diagnosed.
“I remember our first meeting, we did a Big Eight cookout at Mark Kryka’s house. Being a first-year athletic director can be pretty intimidating and Bob was one of the first people I met. He sat next to me and welcomed me in right away from there; it was kind of that brotherhood from the very beginning,” said Nee.
Joers graduated from UW-Madison where he competed in swimming. He would go on to coach swimming at Middleton for several years. In February, he watched the Cardinal boys win the program’s first-ever WIAA state championship when they captured the Division 1 title at the UW-Natatorium.
Joers was named the Big Eight Conference AD of the Year in 2019, as well as Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association District 56 AD of the Year.
“He’s a guy that always had a smile on his face, he knew how to make people laugh and he knew how to make people feel welcome. He’ll be greatly missed,” Nee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.