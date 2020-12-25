WEEK 16
Friday’s Game
Minnesota over New Orleans
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay over Detroit
Arizona over San Francisco
Las Vegas over Miami
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City over Atlanta
Cleveland over NY Jets
Pittsburgh over Indianapolis
Chicago over Jacksonville
Baltimore over NY Giants
Houston over Cincinnati
Denver over LA Chargers
Carolina over Washington
Philadelphia over Dallas
Seattle over LA Rams
Green Bay over Tennessee
Monday’s Game
Buffalo over New England
WEEK 15 RESULTS: 12-4
TO DATE: 145-79
