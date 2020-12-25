NFL LOGO

WEEK 16

Friday’s Game

Minnesota over New Orleans

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay over Detroit

Arizona over San Francisco

Las Vegas over Miami

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City over Atlanta

Cleveland over NY Jets

Pittsburgh over Indianapolis

Chicago over Jacksonville

Baltimore over NY Giants

Houston over Cincinnati

Denver over LA Chargers

Carolina over Washington

Philadelphia over Dallas

Seattle over LA Rams

Green Bay over Tennessee

Monday’s Game

Buffalo over New England

WEEK 15 RESULTS: 12-4

TO DATE: 145-79

