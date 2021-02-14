HOCKEY
BANTAM A

Saturday, Feb. 6

Sun Prairie — 3 vs — Verona 1 (Shootout

Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Myler Maughan (shootout), Nikko Vilwock (shootout)

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 32

Sunday, Feb. 7

Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Verona 7

Goals: Nikko Vilwock

Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 35, Parker Statz 13

SQUIRT A

Saturday, Jan. 30

Sun Prairie-1 vs. Verona-4

Goal: Alec Awbrey

Assist: Noah Billings

Saves: Gunnar Koch — 20

Sun Prairie-2 vs. Appleton-12

Goals: AJ Brigowatz(2)

Assist: Hendrix Vitense

Saves: Gunnar Koch -37

Sunday, Jan. 31

Sun Prairie-1 vs. SHAW-4

Goal: Max Schulze

Assists: none

Saves: Gunnar Koch — 36

Saturday, Feb. 6

Sun Prairie — 9 vs. Madison Patriots — 3

Goals: Rylan Davenport (2), Jack Ostrenga, Noah Billings, AJ Brigowatz, Hendrix Vitense (2), Max Schulze, Penn Sauter

Assists: Noah Billings (2), AJ Brigowatz

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (19)

Earned trip to Wisconsin WAHA Squirt A State Championships, March 6-7

Sunday, Feb. 7

Sun Prairie — 4 vs. Verona

Goals: Jack Ostrenga, Max Schulze, Hendrix Vitense (2)

Assists: Alec Awbrey (2)

Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)

