BANTAM A
Saturday, Feb. 6
Sun Prairie — 3 vs — Verona 1 (Shootout
Goals: Nikko Vilwock, Myler Maughan (shootout), Nikko Vilwock (shootout)
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 32
Sunday, Feb. 7
Sun Prairie — 1 vs — Verona 7
Goals: Nikko Vilwock
Goalies Saves: Easton Lemke 35, Parker Statz 13
SQUIRT A
Saturday, Jan. 30
Sun Prairie-1 vs. Verona-4
Goal: Alec Awbrey
Assist: Noah Billings
Saves: Gunnar Koch — 20
Sun Prairie-2 vs. Appleton-12
Goals: AJ Brigowatz(2)
Assist: Hendrix Vitense
Saves: Gunnar Koch -37
Sunday, Jan. 31
Sun Prairie-1 vs. SHAW-4
Goal: Max Schulze
Assists: none
Saves: Gunnar Koch — 36
Saturday, Feb. 6
Sun Prairie — 9 vs. Madison Patriots — 3
Goals: Rylan Davenport (2), Jack Ostrenga, Noah Billings, AJ Brigowatz, Hendrix Vitense (2), Max Schulze, Penn Sauter
Assists: Noah Billings (2), AJ Brigowatz
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (19)
Earned trip to Wisconsin WAHA Squirt A State Championships, March 6-7
Sunday, Feb. 7
Sun Prairie — 4 vs. Verona
Goals: Jack Ostrenga, Max Schulze, Hendrix Vitense (2)
Assists: Alec Awbrey (2)
Goalie Saves: Gunnar Koch (25)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.