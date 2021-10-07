Sun Prairie volleyball's co-head coaches Alivia Holman and Bryttany Dove have had quite the task heaped onto their plates this season. Responsible for making a gluttony of talent on the court work to the best of its abilities while keeping players and fans alike happy has been challenging. As the postseason quickly approaches though, it looks as though the Cardinals are figuring it out.
There is no "starting lineup" for Sun Prairie this season. They're just too talented to stick to a specific group of six to start every game. Both Holman and Dove have been open to experimentation.
"We have an idea of what we want from our players," Holman said. "We have people we can put in if something isn't working. That is really great. We have girls that are willing to go pass a couple of balls or go handle service then come back out. They're all more than willing to go do what they need to do."
Holman and Dove used Sun Prairie's Wednesday, Oct. 6 matchup with Beloit Memorial as an opportunity to rest and try more combinations out. The Cardinals did not have to work too hard as they beat the Purple Knights 25-12, 25-14, 25-21. The story there was less about the game itself and more about what the Cardinals were building towards.
On Wednesday, there was limited action from Sun Prairie's kill leader, Sienna Roling, who only played sparsely in the first set. Senior libero and captain Maddie Wirtz-Olsen didn't play one point. Instead, their responsibilities fell to other capable members of the squad.
Senior Kendall Weisensel handled the outside absence of Roling while junior Brooke LaBuwi stepped in as libero for the entirety of the match. Both saw success filling in, LaBuwi led the Cardinals in digs with 13.
It was also an opportunity for junior middle hitter Avree Antony to get more involved. One gameplan Holman and Dove have really leaned on this season is attacking more from the middle and from the back row. Antony, coupled with fellow junior middle hitter Lauren Adams, have been the main recipients of that strategy.
Antony had an offensive explosion Wednesday against Beloit. Also a basketball star, she can jump out of the gym and hammered home 11 kills on the hapless Purple Knights. A promising game from her is exactly what Dove and Holman wanted to see.
"We're always looking for other options on the court," Holman said. "With the conference tournament coming up next weekend, we need to know what strategy we can rely on. We wanted to see where we can put people and if we would need to make any changes."
On top of Antony stepping up, senior right-side hitter Hannah Krah had a nice game as well, working from the pins and providing some quality offense.
Dove and Holman know height is one of the Cardinals' strong suits. Their open-mindedness to playing this height around the court and trying new things has been a refreshing approach to the game. This examination of talent and strategy isn't new. The Cardinals have been working on it all season.
"Even in practice, we're making changes," Holman said. "Just little things here and there."
It would be entirely fair for the players to be frustrated with the frequent lineup fluctuation. Instead, the girls have taken it in stride. They're here to win, by whatever means necessary.
"They're here for the team, not for selfish reasons," Holman said. "The girls have taken it in stride. We all work together and support whoever is on the court at the time."
The rest the Cardinals regulars got in this game was much needed as there was an immediate turnaround. Thursday, Oct. 7, Sun Prairie travels to Middleton. Middleton is undefeated in conference this season and is an Honorable Mention in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association (WVCA) polls this week. Sun Prairie is neck-and-neck with a few other teams in conference and could use the win for a better seed in the upcoming conference tournament.
"We just have to come out with great energy," Holman said. "We're getting better at finishing games. We're getting there. We're focused on that."
After the Middleton game, Sun Prairie has one conference game remaining, a home match with Madison West Tuesday, Oct. 12 for Senior Night. The conference tournament will begin Saturday, Oct. 16 at Beloit Memorial High School.