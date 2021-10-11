With conference and sectionals coming up quickly, the Sun Prairie girls swimming team could use some solid competition to prepare it for impending strong opponents. That call was answered Friday, Oct. 8 as Sun Prairie traveled to Middleton for a one-on-one meet. Middleton pushed Sun Prairie and won the event, 111-59, providing some great competition.
While Middleton walked away with the overall win, there were plenty of events where Sun Prairie was impressive.
In the 200 individual medley, Sun Prairie junior Olivia Sala took 1st place with her time of 2:11.28, a full six seconds ahead of the next closest swimmer.
Sala wasn't done picking up 1st place finishes, either. She brought her A-game again for the 100 backstroke. There, she won with her time of 59.61, the only swimmer to break the 1-minute mark. Junior Brielle Laube also put together a solid performance, taking 4th place with a time of 1:05.05.
Sun Prairie junior Tori Barnet aided Sala in bringing individual races back for Sun Prairie. In the 100 freestyle, Barnet was the fastest with her time of 54.48, narrowly beating out the 54.92 posted by Middleton's Abby Utter. Sun Prairie sophomore Maeve Sullivan rounded out the top three, taking 3rd place with her time of 56.03.
Beyond those few races, it was all Middleton when it came to individual swims. Middleton dominated races like the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and the 500 freestyle, keeping Sun Prairie out of the top three in every one.
The relays were the final chance for Sun Prairie to make up some points.
In the 200 medley relay, Sala was joined by Brooke and Brielle Laube as well as Sullivan to post a time of 1:52.69, good enough for 2nd place. Middleton's squad of Lily Mair, Natalie Charles, Eva Anagnostopoulos, and Ryanne Woodall took the win with a time of 1:52.50, barely edging out Sun Prairie.
The 200 freestyle relay yielded similar results. The Sun Prairie group of Barnet, Pavelski, Sullivan, and Paige Rundahl put together a great swim but barely lost. Their time of 1:40.20 was just behind Middleton's time of 1:39.98.
Just as the day was about to end, Sun Prairie got a win in relays. The final event of the day, the 400 freestyle relay, was Sun Prairie's time to shine. Rundahl, Pavelski, Sala, and Barnet motored to a time of 3:37.39, claiming 1st place. Middleton's best group wasn't far behind, taking 2nd with a time of 3:37.52.
Next up for Sun Prairie is a home meet with Madison West Friday, Oct. 15. This will be senior night as well. It's one last chance for the Cardinals to sharpen up before the postseason begins.
The Big Eight conference meet will take place at Middleton High School Saturday, Oct. 30. Sectionals will be a week later, Saturday, Nov. 6, at Milton High School.