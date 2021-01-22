When the medal was placed around Steve Miller’s neck, it was a moment that never gets old.
Miller always feels so much pride to be able to represent his country. For the fifth straight year, the Sun Prairie native had the honor of being an assistant coach for the U.S. National Junior Team. Annually, the team competes in the IIHF world junior ice hockey championship against the best hockey teams on the planet.
For the second time in his career, Miller — who graduated from Sun Prairie in 1983 — helped the U.S. capture gold. Team USA played well the entire tournament and upset Canada 2-0 in the title game on Jan. 5 in Edmonton, Alberta.
“It’s very special,” Miller said. “Any time you have a chance to represent your country, those are things you’ll always remember. And to be a part of what I think is arguably one of the coolest hockey experiences anywhere — expect maybe playing in the Stanley Cup Final or playing for a national championship — is special. It’s a big-time tournament and the level of play and players – Canada had 19 first-round draft picks and (Kirby) Dach would have been 20, if he was playing.”
Miller, whose regular job is as the associate head coach for the Ohio State men’s hockey team, was asked by national team head coach Nate Leaman to be on the bench with him for the tournament. Leaman and Miller coached together when Providence won the national championship in 2014-15. Miller has now been asked by four coaches over the five-year span to help with the national team.
“My buddies give me a hard time,” Miller said. “I say, ‘Well, if you say no, you might not know when you’re getting asked back.’ You’ve got to say, yes. You’ve got to do it.”
And Miller loves doing it. One big reason Miller believes head coaches keep requesting him as an assistant is because he’s good with people and talking in groups.
“I feel that’s one of my strengths, I’m a good people person,” Miller said. “I love being in front of the team. People that know me and know my personality, obviously I’m pretty passionate and those guys appreciate that. I always tell the players when they get together, it’s your game. ‘This is your game and we’re going to approach it that way.’ It’s a players’ game, whether I’m at Ohio State or world juniors.”
The world juniors were held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta, and ran from Dec. 25-Jan. 5. The U.S. had a solid group, up and down the roster. The players from the 2001 birth year have been a heralded class for quite some time and the ’02 guys are extremely talented as well. But the other nine teams in the field weren’t pushovers. Reigning champs Canada were the favorites coming in, while the U.S. was coming off a sixth-place finish the prior year.
“We thought we had as good a team as anybody and that was the way we approached it,” Miller said. “But we also wanted the guys feeling not the pressure to perform, but we just wanted them to feel good about performing. They played hard for each other; they were committed to each other. We had tremendous amount of belief and at the end we were relentless. We had great guys step into roles that when they are back with their (regular) teams, they’re doing something different with those teams.”
Miller loved the camaraderie with the coaching staff. Everyone got along well and – just like the players – the coaches knew their roles and performed them to the best of the ability.
For this year’s world juniors team, Miller’s primarily role was working with the defensemen. The previous years, Miller filled different roles including being in charge of penalty kill and being the “eye in the sky.”
“(Former world juniors coach) Bob (Motzko) always used to say, ‘I just need you to have a handle on everything,’” Miller said. “‘One of your strengths is talking to people. Again, talk to the guys, get a feel, get a vibe. I need your figure on the pulse at all times.’ Again, I think that’s one of my strengths. I’m a people person and I can talk to people. You try to develop in that short time frame to get as good a feel for the guys as possible.”
Miller has come a long way in his hockey journey. After playing bantams as a freshman, Miller played three seasons on the Sun Prairie varsity squad under Mike Dibble. He also played all four years on the Cardinals’ football team.
Miller, who was inducted into the Sun Prairie High School Wall of Success in 2008, went on to skate collegiately at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. He started his coaching career at his alma mater in 1989 and then went to Miami University for three seasons. Miller moved with head coach George Gwozdecky to Denver University where Miller won two national championships and helped build the Pioneers’ program into a powerhouse. After 20 years in Denver — in which one of his recruits was Sun Prairie’s Will Butcher, who went on to win the coveted Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the country in a season — had a brief stint with the Madison Capitols. He then accepted the associate head coach job at Providence. In his one season at the school, the Friars won their first and only national championship. Miller spent two seasons as the hockey director at Air Force before going to Ohio State in 2017.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the relationships you build in the game, whether it would be peer to peer or coaching and players after they graduated,” Miller said. “That’s the stuff that drives me. That’s the stuff you’re thankful for. I’ve said this a lot, I haven’t worked a day in my life. And every day I’ve been able to wake up and when I think about my job, I think about the greatest sport in the world to play. That’s not a bad deal.”
With three national championships on his resume and now four medals, hockey has been good to Miller. He has two golds (won in 2021 and ’17), one silver (’19) and one bronze (’18). Those medals are proudly displayed in his home office in Columbus, Ohio.
“The office is a pretty cool room,” Miller said. “I know the boys always take their buddies in there and we’ve got the picture from Montreal up, we’ve got the Denver pictures, we’ve got the Providence pic, our last year at Air Force when we won the Atlantic Hockey championship, that picture’s up. A lot of cool memorabilia. It’s in the family office, but I want it there because I obviously couldn’t be able to do any of that stuff without the family. Tremendous amount of support from my wife and kids, that’s for sure.”
