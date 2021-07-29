Sun Prairie High School is known for its baseball. The Cardinals have won a state-record nine state championships, popping up in the state title game with moderate frequency since the 1990s. Since 2018, though, the Cardinals have appeared twice, winning in 2021. As for the softball team, up until 2018 it had just one state finals appearance, a loss in 2012. Since then, the Cardinals have gone to the championship every possible year. Why does 2018 matter as a turning point, though? It’s the year twins Grace and Durlin Radlund showed up on the scene.
Since arriving at Sun Prairie High School in 2017, Grace and Durlin Radlund have left their mark on Cardinal athletics. Grace was instrumental to the past four years of Sun Prairie softball’s success. With her at shortstop, the Cardinals reached the state finals every year besides the 2020 season, which cancelled the playoffs altogether due to the COVID-19 virus. In her time as a Cardinal, she was named first team All-Conference, first team All-District and first team All-State as a sophomore plus honorable mention All-District as a senior. Additionally, she was recognized as the Bob Mitchell Female Athlete of the Year as well as a WIAA Student Scholar Athlete.
Durlin also reached the state finals in baseball as a sophomore, but the team fell short. He exploded in his senior season, earning the honors of first team All-Conference, first team All-District and honorable mention All-State as his Cardinals took home the state championship.
Both also played basketball all four years, bringing Grace’s total varsity letter count to 8 and Durlin’s to 5.
The title of “twin” is one both Grace and Durlin Radlund wear proudly. The two have nothing but kind things to say about each other, both citing their counterpart as their biggest supporter. But, as with all siblings, competition comes as naturally as their connection. So, when Grace got a state championship ring as a freshman as part of the 2018 Sun Prairie softball team, Durlin needed one for himself. He did so just in time as the senior centerfielder for the 2021 state champion Sun Prairie baseball team.
“It felt great,” Durlin said of finally reaching the top of the sport. “We lost in state as a sophomore, to have it taken away then come back and finish the job two years later, there aren’t many better feelings.”
In a busy home with two outstanding athletes playing sports in the same season, it takes a steady support system to allow things to operate smoothly. The Radlund twins acknowledge just how much their parents have done for them, even before reaching the high school level.
“They’ve been super important,” Durlin said. “Growing up, with travel tournaments and games all over, they sacrificed their time and money to make it work. It means the world to me and my sister, they never missed a game. At least one of them would make it to everything. It was really cool to have parents that care that much.”
The two have been drawn to athletic competition since their childhood. Even then, the support system was strong, not only from their parents but for each other.
“We have always pushed each other to be the best we can be,” Grace said. “Even when we’re doing chores, we compete to see who can get done first. But, we also work together really well. It’s funny, I remember back in elementary school when we were playing kickball. The ball bounced off my hands and my brother caught it. Everyone was like ‘Oh my gosh! Twin power!’ We have just always had a really good connection and bond.”
The twins didn’t limit pushing themselves and one another to just the athletic field. They both excelled in the classroom. Durlin graduated with High Honors while Grace graduated with a 4.0 and is part of National Honor Society. This ties into the pride their parents feel for what they’ve accomplished in their time as high schoolers.
“Of course, we are incredibly proud of their athletic accomplishments, but what we're most proud of is the incredible young adults they've become,” their mother, Erica, said. “We are thankful our children had the privilege and honor to play for multiple teams in the highly respected Sun Prairie High School athletics program!”
The dynamic duo will remain united beyond Sun Prairie. The two are off to Grand Canyon University in Arizona to take on college just as they took on Sun Prairie. Together. It’s only fitting that they leave their hometown on top of the baseball and softball worlds.
“I’m so thankful for my time in Sun Prairie,” Grace said. “I’m super proud of my brother and super thankful for my family, I love Sun Prairie and the upbringing I had.”
“It’s bittersweet,” Durlin said. “It’s my hometown. Nothing but good things and love for the town and the baseball team. I couldn’t have asked for a better ending. Going out this way makes it a little easier.”