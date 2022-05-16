The Sun Prairie boys golf team has only had three matches so far in the month of May. However, the Cardinals have made the most of their time on the course in preparation for the Big Eight conference meet and subsequent WIAA playoffs.
Back on May 5, Sun Prairie hosted Middleton and Verona at the Sun Prairie Country Club. In a tightly contested match, Middleton emerged the victor with a team score of 318. Verona took 2nd with a team score of 328 and Sun Prairie brought up the rear with 338.
Middleton’s Alec Sosnowski was the medalist on the day, shooting a 75. Jacob Hollfelder was Sun Prairie’s best performer on the day, taking 3rd with a 79. Junior Tyler Schick tied for 8th with an 83 and senior Alex Oehrlein took 12th with an 88.
The Cardinals followed that up with a trip to Blackhawk Country Club for Madison Memorial’s “Balance & Believe” invitational on Monday, May 9.
Of the 18 teams participating, Sun Prairie wound up in 8th place with a team score of 352. Memorial won its own invitational with a team score of 324, followed by Middleton in 2nd with a 328 and Arrowhead in 3rd with a 336.
Memorial’s Isaac Schmidt turned in the lowest score of the day, shooting a 76. Sun Prairie’s best performance came from Hollfelder, who took 19th with his score of 84. Gabe Roe was next best for the Cardinals in 37th with an 88. Jordan Draws wasn’t wasn’t far behind in 43rd with an 89.
Most recently, Sun Prairie was out at Yahara Hills Golf Course on Thursday, May 12 for another conference matchup, this time with Memorial, Janesville Parker, and Madison East.
Memorial ran away with 1st place with a team score of 297. Sun Prairie grabbed 2nd with a team score of 324, followed by Parker in 3rd with a 345 and East in 4th with a 393.
Memorial’s Charlie Erlandson was the medalist on the day with a 69. Sun Prairie was led by Hollfelder with a 73, followed by Oehrlein with an 83 and Draws and Schick, both with 84s.
Now, the Cardinals will look ahead to the postseason. They’ll head to Evansville Golf Club on Thursday, May 19 for the Big Eight conference meet. Following that, WIAA regionals begin on Tuesday, May 24 at DeForest’s Lake Windsor Golf Club.