With the sheer number of sports offered in the springtime, lacrosse can sometimes fall to the back of sports fans’ minds. The Sun Prairie boys lacrosse team hopes to be unforgettable this spring, however. With a gluttony of returning talent and a full season of prep and the heavy restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Cardinals look to soar.
“It’s huge,” Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said of getting away from COVID restrictions. “Last year, we didn’t get to start until late April while other teams were starting in the fall previous. Even with what we got, we had heavy restrictions and had to share the field. Now, the energy is massively high. It feels like a fresh start.”
While the heavy restrictions are gone, so are some key contributors from last year’s squad. The Cardinals lose 1st team all-conference selection Nolan Culbertson, as well as 2nd team all-conference midfielder Brad Brown and honorable mention all-conference choice Max Breunig. While losing these three leaders stings, Sun Prairie has plenty of pieces ready to step up.
Chief among Sun Prairie’s returners is senior attacker Wyatt Christensen. He earned 2nd team all-conference honors last season as he led the Cardinals in both goals and points, earning the team’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He’s committed to play for William Penn University following graduation.
Christensen isn’t the only returning Cardinal with collegiate lacrosse plans, either. Senior defender Dakota Ayres is inked to play for Division II Lincoln Memorial and senior Moussa Diallo is set to head to Benedictine University next year.
On top of those three, Schantz was excited to head praise on other major contributors like junior Tyler Wilcenski as well as seniors Jackson Johnson and Jordan Johnson.
These returning studs, paired up with an excited crop of underclassmen and even some older, athletic kids giving the sport a try for the first time will make the Cardinals a team to watch this season.
“We have a strong senior class,” Schantz said. “We feel pretty good about what we have this season. We lost a lot of seniors last year but we replace them again this year.”
These Cardinals are also well-versed in the trials and tribulations of playing in the Big Badger conference. This Madison-area collection of teams features some of the state’s top dogs like Oregon, Waunakee, Middleton, and Sauk Prairie. Despite a tough slate of conference competition, Sun Prairie still managed a 7-3 conference record last season to finish in 4th place overall.
“I’d say we’re in the toughest conference in the state,” Schantz said. “The toughest part of the season will be in-conference games. Looking at our guys, I think we should be over .500 and should make a solid run in the tournament as well.”
The tournament gets no easier for Sun Prairie, as evidenced by last season. After an impressive 10-9 win over Arrowhead to kick the tournament off, the Cardinals ran into eventual state champ Waunakee. An inspired performance fell short, proving just how tough this sport can be.
This time around, the Cardinals bring back plenty of talent and experience. They’re ready for another run through conference play and, hopefully, a season that remains unaffected by any pandemics. Either way, the players are hyped to get back on the turf.
“They’re a real positive bunch as far as expectations go,” Schantz said. “We have kids to match any guy in the state. We may lack the depth we had in the past, but if we stay healthy and get a couple of breaks I think we can go far. We have really high expectations, so do the guys.”
Weather permitting, the Cardinals will kick off the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, Apr. 12 with a home game against Verona at 5 pm.