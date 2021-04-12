The Sun Prairie girls volleyball team took its first step on returning to the WIAA State Tournament winning Saturday’s Division 1 regional championship, held at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
The Cardinals (8-3) earned 3-0 sweeps of Ripon and Beaver Dam to reach Tuesday’s sectionals in Beaver Dam.
“We played very well, especially in the championship,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala. “I felt like our defense was just spot-on.”
Entering as the No. 1 overall seed, Sun Prairie handed fourth-seeded Ripon losses of 25-12, 25-12 and 25-18.
Senior middle blocker Maggie Allaman had a huge game. The St. Thomas University commit led the Cardinals with eight kills and three service aces.
“Maggie was the best middle hitter among the four teams. She showed that especially against Beaver Dam, she made a huge impact,” said Rantala.
Junior setter Lily Schellpfeffer handed out 21 assists, while seniors Payton Addink and Emily Mickelson each made nine digs.
Junior middle blocker/right side hitter Tyra Anderson made a team-high two blocks.
After No. 3 seed, Beaver Dam upset second-seed Waupun 25-15, 25-22, 25-11, the Beavers squared off with the Cardinals in the regional championship game.
Sun Prairie again flexed its muscles, handing Beaver Dam a 25-10, 25-16, 25-9 defeat.
Addink led the charge with a match-high 15 kills, Schellpfeffer handed out 26 assists, Allaman had three blocks and four aces, and Mickelson made 13 digs to lead the Cardinals’ way.
Up Next
Sun Prairie was again awarded the No. 1 seed and will face fourth-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in Tuesday’s sectional semifinal match at 4:15 p.m. at Beaver Dam High School.
In the other Division 1 semifinal, No. 3 DeForest plays No. 2 Holmen, with the two winners meeting for the sectional title at 7 p.m.
The winner of the sectional advances to the WIAA State Girls Alternate Fall Volleyball Tournament which will have the semifinal game played Thursday at Kettle Moraine and the championship game in Kaukauna.
