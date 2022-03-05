Sometimes, life comes full circle.
Saturday, Mar. 5 was not the first time Sun Prairie and Brookfield East met in an important boys basketball game. The two teams met in semistate back in 2018. The Spartans toppled the Cardinals on a last-second buzzer beater. The video of the play remains the pinned tweet on Brookfield East's boys basketball Twitter page to this day.
This time around, the No. 6 seed Cardinals and No. 14 seed Spartans met at Sun Prairie High School with a regional title on the line in Sectional 3 of Division 1. It was Sun Prairie's turn to beat the buzzer. With time winding down, Sun Prairie senior forward Addison Ostrenga took a post feed and delivered a reverse layup to put the Cardinals ahead 66-65 with two seconds to go. Brookfield East's last second heave came up short, giving Sun Prairie the win and the regional crown.
"I was in the right place at the right time," Ostrenga said. "I knew there wasn't too much time left, so I was kind of freaking out as the time went down. I was able to get the shot up and it went it."
ADDISON OSTRENGA IN THE CLUTCH!!!! HE GIVES THE CARDINALS A 66-65 LEAD WITH 2 SECONDS TO GO! pic.twitter.com/ZWDy2rw5R5— Ryan Gregory (@Ryan_Gregory_) March 6, 2022
While Ostrenga stole the show with his late-game heroics, it was a total team win. It took every Cardinal on the court to even put Ostrenga in that position. Brookfield East led by as much as 12 in the second half, but Sun Prairie showed tremendous fight to dig into the lead and eventually beat the buzzer to solidify the win.
"The guys showed so much resilience to come back and battle," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "It was unbelievable. We were fortunate enough to find a way to win and advance. It's exciting. The kids found a way."
The comeback was impressive, but early on it looked as though Sun Prairie would never need one. Just as they had done in the regional semifinal the night before against Madison Memorial, the Cardinals came out hot.
Senior guard Ethan Metz got Sun Prairie started with a 3-pointer and the Cardinals were off and running. Literally. The fast break did wonders for the Cardinals as junior guard Darius Chestnut and senior guard Ben Olson started piling up points. Before Brookfield East could react, Metz buried another 3-pointer to give Sun Prairie an early 14-5 lead. The Spartans needed a timeout.
Points were hard to come by for either team after that timeout. Brookfield East showed a marked uptick in defensive effort, hounding the ball. Sun Prairie made things no easier on the Spartans as many of their possessions ended in turnovers or misses.
With Sun Prairie toting a 19-9 lead, Brookfield East senior guard Dan Gherezgher turned it on. He made a habit of cutting to the lane and finishing tough buckets. He orchestrated a 13-3 run, scoring 11 of the Spartans' points in that span. Suddenly, the game was tied at 22.
Somehow, Sun Prairie seemed unshaken by the run. The Cardinals returned to business as usual, getting some buckets from Olson and Ostrenga to steady the ship and take a 30-28 lead into the halftime break.
In the second half, Gherezgher was right back to business, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers. His teammate, junior guard Matt Schmainda, added a triple of his own to give the Spartans a 9-0 run to start the half.
Thankfully for the Cardinals, both Gherezgher and Schmainda would pick up their fourth fouls soon after and be forced to sit for a majority of the second half. With two primary weapons out of the way, Olson and Chestnut got to work for Sun Prairie.
Chestnut knocked down a 3-pointer to get some momentum back, and Olson started driving hard to the rack. He's an elite slasher, and Brookfield East couldn't risk more fouls in trying too hard to stop him. Olson's point total quickly surpassed double digits, but Brookfield East's bench was heating up.
The Spartans knocked down three more 3-pointers in this stretch. No matter what the Cardinals did offensively, it seemingly wasn't enough to keep up with the red-hot Spartans. But, Olson kept driving. His consistent scoring truly kept the Cardinals in the game.
"I knew the coaches trusted me," Olson said. "I just tried to be aggressive. I'm confident in my game and I know I can get to the rim. I did that and just trusted my abilities."
With under six minutes to go, Brookfield East clung to a 58-48 lead. It was "do or die" time for Sun Prairie. The Cardinals chose to fight. Olson immediately dropped in a huge and-1 bucket which brought the crowd alive. No one got the crowd jumping more than Chestnut, though.
With 3:22 to go, Chestnut made a steal at the top of the key and marched it down the court. He threw down a monstrous one-handed slam that brought the gymnasium to its feed and cut the Brookfield East lead down to 61-57.
"It felt pretty big," Chestnut said. "It brought some energy back for the team and I think it made it all feel great. We could feel the comeback happening and we were feeling our energy get better. We were playing more as a team and looking for the open guy to get a good shot."
Chestnut and Olson would set the stage for Ostrenga's closing act. Olson contributed first, knocking down a 3-pointer to make it a 63-62 game. After a bucket from Brookfield East, Chestnut flexed his abilities as a defender by swatting a shot to keep the Spartans from putting the game out of reach. Chestnut would also hit a turnaround jay moments later to cut the Spartans' lead to 65-64 with under a minute to go.
Enter: Ostrenga. He nailed the winner and etched the Cardinals into history. A dramatic comeback was rewarded with a win as Brookfield East's last-second, halfcourt shot bounced out. Sun Prairie keeps dancing.
"This is a great group," Olson said. "We just battled. Being down 10, we battled. A lot of guys stepped up for us to get this win."
Olson led all scorers with 25 points. Chestnut turned in 15 and Ostrenga contributed 13, including the game-winner.
"I'm proud of this team for how hard they've been working," Ostrenga said. "We've been down a couple of times this year but have found a way. It's amazing. I just want to keep winning basketball games."
Ostrenga and his Cardinals will have a chance to do just that next week in the sectional semifinals. The Cardinals will face a familiar foe in No. 2 seed Madison La Follette. The Cardinals and Lancers split the regular season series this year. The game is set to go down at Waunakee on Thursday, Mar. 10 at 7 pm.