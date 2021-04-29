WEEK of 4/5-4-11
MONDAY – Monday Majors- Mike Bathon 740. Jeff Lynch 654. John Theiste 651.
TUESDAY - BIG 10 –Pete Yelk 718. Ray Nelson 693. Dan Haufschild 685. Rick Munz 677. Nick Scott 669. Bradley Thompson 666. Shaun Taliaferro 660. Kevin Morrical 654. Hannah Yelk 634. Pam Chapman 586.
WEDNESDAY -Eagles- Shaun Taliaferro 691, Tom Rogers 674, Wesley Warner 652
Women- Phua Xiong 552
Mens Rec- Brad Hoekstra 690, Ryan Hoagland 675
THURSDAY - COLUMBIA CLASSIC- Brian Caulum 733. Don Dudley 726. Chris Casson 728. Mike Stabenaw 717. Dave Lehr 691. Pete Yelk 689. Chad Baker 688. Steve Wiggins 687. Brandon Glancy 685. Nick Powers 681. Bradley Thompson 681. Austin Powers 677. Steve Struck 676. Mike Krachey 669. Colin Krachey 667. Kaitlin Flathau 658. Ryan Anderson 654. Kevin Morical 654. Heath Coenen 654. Hannah Yelk 610. Michaela Oehler 587. Chris Smith 579.
Nick Powers 300 GAME!
COLUMBIA GROUNDBALL- Glen Olsen 704. Jerry Auby 686. Cory Mitchell 650.
SATURDAY - COED NAKED – Michaela Oehler 588.
