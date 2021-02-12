The Sun Prairie boys basketball team is still looking for some consistency prior to heading into the WIAA postseason, which begins next week. The Cardinals split a pair of non-conference decisions earlier this week.
Sun Prairie 57 Sussex Hamilton 55
A 39-point second half enabled the Cardinals to overcome a five-point halftime deficit and earn a big victory over Sussex Hamilton on the road Monday.
“We moved the ball and came off the screen, that made the difference for us. We hit some free throws down the stretch and were able to hang on and beat them at their place. It was a big win,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos.
For the second straight game junior forward Ben Olson scored 23 points, leading three players in double figures. Connor Carpenter and Drew Houtakker each added 12.
Sun Prairie trailed 23-18 at the break, but the big second half was just what the Cardinals needed.
“We did some good things that put us in a position to win it; I think the momentum of Saturday’s win (over Oconomowoc) played a role,” Boos said.
Tanner Resch led the Chargers (12-9) with 23.
Milwaukee Science 81 Sun Prairie 77
Sun Prairie had its hands full with state-ranked Milwaukee Academy of Science, and in particular Donald McHenry.
The 6-foot-1 guard dropped 37 points on the Cardinals in a non-conference game played Wednesday in Milwaukee.
“He’s the real deal,” Boos said of McHenry, who also led the Novas with seven steals, six rebound and added four assists. “He was a problem for us.”
Sun Prairie (3-4) led by five with 3 ½ minutes remaining, but couldn’t close things out.
“We got off to a really good start (Wednesday) and got off to a really good start against Sussex, but (against Milwaukee) it was too much of a roller coaster — we’d play really well for a while and then we kind of got into that drought — we just have to be more consistent,” said Boos. “We’re improving, we’re making progress. With the latest order now being changed I’m hoping we can get some practices in before tournament time.”
Carpenter led the Cardinals with 18 points, Addison Ostrenga scored 14, Olson and Houtakker added 13 and freshman Drew Hansen scored nine.
Aldontis Harrell scored 15 for Milwaukee School of Science (6-5).
SUN PRAIRIE 57
SUSSEX HAMILTON 55
Sun Prairie 18 39 — 57
Sussex Hamilton 23 32 — 55
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — B. Olson 10 3-4 23, Carpenter 6 2-5 12, Houtakker 4 3-4 12, Hansen 2 0-0 5, Kaminski 0 2-2 2, Ostrenga 0 1-2 1. Totals — 22 12-19 57.
Sussex Hamilton — Resch 8 4-4 23, Rieder 4 1-2 9, Smith 3 0-1 8, Konop 3 0-3 6, Eichmann 2 1-1 5, Baisden 2 0-0 4. Totals — 22 6-11 55.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Houtakker 1); SH 5 (Resch 3, Smith 2). Total fouls — SP 15; SH 16.
MILWAUKEE SCIENCE 81
SUN PRAIRIE 77
Sun Prairie 42 35 — 77
Milw. Science 40 41 — 81
Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Carpenter 8 2-2 18, Ostrenga 6 2-3 14, B. Olson 6 0-0 13, Houtakker 4 4-6 13, Hansen 3 1-1 9, Metz 3 0-0 8, Kaminski 0 1-3 1. Totals — 30 10-15 77.
Milw. Science — McHenry 14 7-9 37, Brookshire 1 0-0 8, Alb. Harrell 2 2-2 6, Baskerville 1 0-0 2, D. Zollicoffer-White 1 0-0 2, Ald. Harrell 6 0-0 15, Stoffel 4 1-2 9, L. Zollicoffer-White 1 0-0 2. Totals — 29 10-13 81.
3-point goals — SP 6 (Hansen 2, Metz 2, B. Olson 1, Houtakker 1); MAS 7 (Ald. Harrell, McHenry 2, Brookshire 2). Total fouls — n/a.
WIAA Playoffs
Sun Prairie received a No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 Oregon in a WIAA Division 3 regional game on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The game will be played in Baraboo at 7 p.m. The regional semifinals are Feb. 19 while the regional finals are Feb. 20.
WIAA sectionals will be held Feb. 25 and 27, with the 2021 WIAA Division 1 State Boys Basketball Tournament taking place March 5-6 at either the La Crosse Center or Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh.
