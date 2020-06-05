The 37th Annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association has officially cancelled the 2020 All-Star Games, benefitting Children’s Wisconsin of Wisconsin, and the All-Star banquet due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement from the WFCA Executive Board read: We realize that this is disappointing to the players, parents, coaches and fans of the games, but the current situation without the use of college campuses makes it logistically impossible to hold the All-Star Games this year. We look forward to resuming the WFCA All-Star Games in July of 2021. Our partners at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin will be contacting the players about receiving their game jersey, incentive wear and game programs. Banquet reservations will be refunded within the next two weeks. We appreciate all the efforts of players, parents and coaches prior to this difficult decision and wish you the best going forward in these unprecedented times.
Sun Prairie wide receiver Colin Schaefer and defensive back Dominick Landphier were chosen to participate in the game.
