Entering this season, both the Sun Prairie baseball and softball teams were billed as teams to watch. While we are still in the early goings, both teams have left no doubt about those predictions being correct. Let’s check in on how the first week on the diamond has gone for the Cardinals.
SOFTBALL
Sun Prairie has hardly broken a sweat in the early portion of the 2022 campaign. After a 3-game testing period in the preseason down in Orlando, Fla., the Cardinals have hit the ground running back home in Wisconsin.
The Cardinals are 3-0 and have only needed 12 total innings to get those wins. They kicked the year off with a 13-2 non-conference win over DeForest, which only took five innings to complete. They followed that with an offensive explosion against Madison Eastside, winning 20-2 in four innings. The following day, they blanked La Follette 16-0 in three innings in the rain.
While the scoring has obviously been eye-popping, the pitching has been impressive as well. The Cardinals have a 3-deep rotation of sophomores Tayler Baker, sophomore McKenna Gross, and junior Isabel Royle that have ripped through opposing lineups in the early goings this season.
Gross has already struck out 12 batters in just seven innings pitched this season. Baker has eight strikeouts in three innings and Royle has three in two. With the offense clicking as it is, their dominance on the mound should carry the Cardinals far.
While the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) has yet to announce its first team rankings list of the 2022 season, it did name the Cardinals a preseason team to watch. With how dominant they have been to start the year, the Cardinals should find themselves among the top-10 when the rankings do drop.
Sun Prairie will look to keep this hot start to the season rolling with a quartet of Big Eight conference games this week. It will kick things off with a road trip to Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Apr. 12, followed by a home game against Janesville Craig on Wednesday, Apr. 13. The Cardinals are back on the road at Janesville Parker on Thursday, Apr. 14 before traveling to bitter rival Verona on Friday, Apr. 15 in what should be one of the best games of this young season.
BASEBALL
The softball team isn’t the only one that’s undefeated on the diamond so far this season. The Sun Prairie baseball team is 2-0 already in the early goings after back-to-back wins over Big Eight foe La Follette.
“It’s a great way to start the season,” Sun Prairie head coach Rob Hamilton said. “With how bad the weather was, it was nice of La Follette to come here for both games so we can get our conference games in. I’m happy with the first week.”
Sun Prairie kicked off its season against the Lancers on Tuesday, Apr. 5 on a brutally cold afternoon. The stiff breeze couldn’t slow down the Cardinals, however, as they twice rallied with two outs on the board to score seven of their eight runs in an 8-5 victory.
The Cardinals upped their performance a day later, blanking the Lancers in a 7-0 victory. The game was a dominant one on the mound for senior Davis Hamilton, who struck out nine, including four straight batters at one point, and surrendered only three hits to lead the Cardinals to the win.
“It felt like he was in control the entire game,” coach Hamilton said of his son’s performance on the mound. “He showed some great senior leadership to step into the game like that.”
Hamilton isn’t alone in showing pitching promise this season as junior Jackson Hunley was exceptional in Tuesday’s game. He fanned nine batters himself in only four innings of work. This 1-2 punch should help keep runs off the board for the Cardinals this season. Those arms will be put to the test this week, as well.
Sun Prairie has a home and away series with Verona this week. The Cardinals are on the road for the first game on Tuesday, Apr. 12 and will welcome the Wildcats in for a matchup on Thursday, Apr. 14. Sun Prairie didn’t lose to Verona last season, but the Wildcats proved to be one of the Big Eight’s best by taking 3rd in the final standings with a 13-5 record.
With plenty of new faces filling major roles for Sun Prairie this time around, these early season matchups will be a valuable measuring stick as the Cardinals progress into the meat of the schedule.