What a terrific day for golf! The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization hit the links on Tuesday, May 17 with sunshine and little to no wind. The 18-hole golfers played a round not knowing who their partner would be.
The top 3 secret partner teams were April Mickelson & Jan Tremain; Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund; and Cindy Hartman & Sue Repyak. The top 3 team low putts included Wendy Lehr & Sharon Lund; tied for low putts was Cindy Hartman & Sue Repyak and April Mickelson & Jan Tremain. Conditions were perfect for three players to have sunken approaches—Sharon Lund on #5 and Betty Litscher and Pam Reich on #15. There were no birdies to report.
The 9-hole golfers went to work on the back nine. Sue Adas scored low net in Flight 1 with Evie Lund taking low putts. In Flight 2, Vickie O’Kane took low net with a tie for low putts between Lora Kautzer and Jane Spindler. Mary Heynis took Flight 3 low net honors and Jenny McKittrick scored low putts. Congratulations to Sue Adas, the only LRCCWO golfer to score a birdie on the course today, on hole #12. There were no sunken approaches to report.
The top Bridge winners included: 1. Virginia Newcomb, 2. Carole Wollin, 3. Charlene Cederberg and 4. Julie Clark.
Euchre winners included: 1. Carol Zimbric, 2. Cindy Hartman, 3. Pat New, 4. Bernadine Christianson, 5. Marilyn Lueder and Jinx Caucutt tied.