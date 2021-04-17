Jayda Jansen, a 2018 Sun Prairie graduate and standout women's basketball player, will transfer to the University of Toledo for her senior year after playing the last three at Division II Maryville University in St. Louis, Missouri.
The 5-foot-9 Jansen was named Great Lakes Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-GLVC this past season where she averaged 19.1 points and 2.62 steals — both team-highs — during the 2020-21 season.
Her 55 steals were tied for 11th-most in NCAA Division II. She recorded at least one steal in each game for the Saints.
Jansen started all 28 games and averaged 14.2 points per game as a sophomore in 2019-20, earning third team all-conference honors. She played in 26 games and made two starts as a freshman, averaging 6.8 points per game.
Jansen played all four seasons on the Sun Prairie varsity and finished as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,528 points. She earned first-team All-Big Eight and first-team Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State honors as a senior.
