The Sun Prairie had reason for some confidence entering sectionals Saturday, Oct. 23. Both the boys and girls squads ran very well as the regular season drew to a close, regularly posing personal bests and keeping up with solid competition. That hard work paid off in a big way as both the boys and girls claimed 2nd place to advance to the state finals run.
On the boys side, Sun Prairie finished with an overall team score of 72. Oconomowoc ran away with 1st place with an outstanding score of 43. Only the top two teams advance, but Sun Prairie finished comfortably ahead of the 3rd place team, Madison La Follette, with 90.
"La Follette beat us every time we raced them this season," Sun Prairie co-head coach Matt Roe said. "They were also beating us halfway through the race, but our guys came on really strong through the last half of the race to pull us through."
As always, the Cardinals were led by junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas. He went out and won the entire race, finishing 1st with a time of 16:09.1. Outside of Alvarado Venegas, other Cardinals dotted the top 15. Joe Freng claimed 7th with his time of 16:57.5. Brothers Ben and Jonah Marshall finished back-to-back, claiming 14th and 15th, respectively, with times of 17:14.4 and 17:23.1.
The girls squad was quite impressive as well. The Cardinals flirted with an outright win but fell just short. Oregon's team score of 64 narrowly edged Sun Prairie's score of 69. It was a race between just those two as the 3rd place team, Janesville Craig, finished with 95.
The Cardinals were paced by senior Reagan Zimmerman. The senior posted a time of 19:47.0 to claim 4th place. Not too far behind was freshman Jojo Knauss with a time of 20:08.4 to take 9th place. The impressive freshman performances didn't end there. Classmates Ali McCaughtry and Shaela Elert finished in the top 20 as well. McCaughtry turned in a time of 20:59.0 to claim 12th and Elert's time of 21:18.7 earned her 18th place.
"Ali McCaughtry had a breakout race," Roe said. "She really made the difference for our team. She and Shaela Elert initially pulled away from the rest of the group, then Ali really poured it on over the second mile, passing 10 racers."
The outstanding performance from both squads has earned them both tickets to the state finals Saturday, Oct. 30 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The boys' Division 1 race will begin at 12:35 p.m. and the girls will start at 2:25 p.m.
"We're excited to see our runners have their peak performances," Roe said. "It's a great reward for all of the hard work they've put in."