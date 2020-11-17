Dane County has put new restrictions in place that will affect Sun Prairie’s athletic cohorts and sports season.
“Due to the new Public Health Madison & Dane County Order #10, we will be canceling all in-person athletics and activities cohort groups beginning Nov. 18,” said Eric Nee, Sun Prairie Director of Athletics and Activities, in a press release Tuesday. “We will also be delaying the start of our winter sports season until further notice.
Order #10 states that in-person games, sports, competitions, group exercise classes, meetings, trainings, movies, events, and conferences are all considered mass gatherings. Indoor mass gatherings of any people who do not live together are prohibited. The new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 18 and expires on Dec. 16.
Nee added in his press release: “As we continue to move forward, we will update you with any new information we receive. Please know that our coaches are still there for your student. We will continue to work with Public Health Madison & Dane County and the WIAA for future opportunities for our student athletes.”
