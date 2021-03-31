SWIM
Sun Prairie won the WIAA Division 1 Oshkosh North/Stoughton Sectional on Tuesday. The Cardinals, under first-year head coach Konrad Plomedahl, earned eight firsts. Sun Prairie will compete in the 2021 WIAA Girls Alternate Fall Swimming & Diving Championships on Tuesday, April 6 at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

STOUGHTON — The Sun Prairie girls swim team captured the team title at the WIAA Division 1 Oshkosh North/Stoughton Sectional held Tuesday in Stoughton. The Cardinals earned eight firsts and racked up 419 points to easily outdistance runner-up Oshkosh West.

The Cardinals made a statement winning all three relay events, opening the night with the 200-yard medley relay title. The team of Olivia Sala, Janelle Schulz, Grace Sala and Paige Rundahl took top honors with a 1 minute, 46.55 second performance.

Relay titles followed in both the 200 and 400 freestyles. In the 200 freestyle relay, Rundahl, Ruthie Pavelski, Maeve Sullivan and Tori Barnet won in 1:38.34. In the 400 free relay, the quartet of Olivia Sala, Barnet, Grace Sala and Schulz were victorious in 3:35.50.

All three relay teams qualified for the 2021 WIAA Girls Alternate Fall Swimming & Diving Championships to be held Tuesday, April 6 at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

Also earning sectional championships and automatic state berths were Olivia Sala (200 IM, 2:09.35), Rundahl (50 freestyle, :24.58), Grace Sala (100 butterfly, :58.69) and earning two sectional titles, Schulz in both the 100 freestyle (:52.28) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.45).

Additional state qualifiers for Sun Prairie include Pavelski (200 free, 1:59.86), Barnet (200 free, 1:56.11 & 100 free, :53.54), Grace Sala (200 IM, 2:12.38), Sullivan (50 free, :25.23) and Rundahl (100 free, :53.60).

WIAA DIVISION 1

OSHKOSH NORTH/STOUGHTON SECTIONAL

Team results: Sun Prairie 419, Oshkosh West 343, Sheboygan North 277, Stoughton 268, Fond du Lac/Oakfield 203, Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 130, Racine Case 122.5, Manitowoc Lincoln 119.5, Racine Horlick 41, Sheboygan South/Oostburg 39.

