Though the 2021 season seems far in the rear view for the Sun Prairie boys soccer team, the Cardinals continue to receive recognition. It's for good reason, too. The Cardinals finished as runners-up in the Big Eight conference with a 7-1-1 record and finished the season 17-2-5 with a heartbreaking extra time loss to Arrowhead in WIAA sectionals. Now, Sun Prairie has been honored further with recognition for outstanding performance both on the pitch and in the classroom.
In the classroom
Every season, the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association (WSCA) honors outstanding work in the classroom by naming a WSCA Stefans academic all-state team. Criteria for this honor includes two years of varsity competition, a minimum GPA of 3.85, and a minimum ACT score of 29. Three Cardinals fit the bill.
Seniors Jacob Baldwin, Logan Parrish, and Nathan Parish all received honorable mention academic all-state honors for their work in the classroom. On top of their hard work there, all three were major contributors on the field for Sun Prairie. Their ability to multitask and balance these major responsibilities has now been properly recognized by the state.
Not done yet
A pair of Sun Prairie seniors will have one last game as high school athletes. Forward Gabe Voung and midfielder Logan Parrish, both of whom were honorable mention all-state selections this season, have been selected to participate in the WSCA Masonic senior all-star game.
The 2021 edition of the Sun Prairie boys soccer team didn't just catch the eye of the state of Wisconsin. The Cardinals took home some national recognition as well.
The varsity received the silver level of the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA)'s Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award. The Cardinals also received nomination for the USCA Team Academic Award for their combined GPA of 3.671. Both Nathan and Logan Parrish also received nomination for the Individual Scholar All-American team.