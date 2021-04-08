WAUKESHA — Nine podium appearances, three second-place finishes, one state championship and for the third year in a row a third-place team finish. That’s where Sun Prairie stood following the WIAA Alternate Girls State Swimming & Diving Championships held Tuesday at Waukesha South Natatorium.
The Cardinals accumulated 233 points, finishing behind only Division 2 powerhouse Madison Edgewood (350 points) and Big Eight Conference rival Middleton (286) in the final team standings.
“I am so proud of each and every one of these swimmers,” said first-year head coach Konrad Plomedahl. “This team established close relationships this season, and they have been so supportive of one another. The energy they had at the meet, and the confidence they had in their abilities as a swimmer and a teammate, contributed to the success we had at state.”
Sun Prairie started the night with a bang winning the 200-yard medley relay. Coming in as the top seed, the Cardinal foursome of sophomore Olivia Sala, seniors Janelle Schulz and Grace Sala, and junior Paige Rundahl didn’t disappoint when they topped the field in 1 minute, 44.31 seconds, just barely edging out Edgewood (1:44.90) for the title.
The Cardinals also had a bevy of top-6 performances, as six individuals and two other relays stood on the podium before all was said and done.
Swimming to second-place finishes were Schulz (:51.54) in the 100 freestyle, Olivia Sala (:56.08) in the 100 backstroke, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Olivia Sala, sophomore Tori Barnet, Grace Sala and Schulz who clocked in at 3:30.90.
“Starting off with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay started the momentum of success, and everyone (swimmers, coaches, fans) fed off that positive energy,” Plomedahl said. “Energy and excitement built off of each race, and it reached its peak at the final event (400 free relay).”
The 200 freestyle relay of Rundahl, sophomore Ruthie Pavelski, freshman Maeve Sullivan and Barnet came in third with a 1:36.13 clocking.
Also reaching the podium were Olivia Sala (4th, 200 IM, 2:06.48), Rundahl (5th, 50 free, :24.22), Schulz (5th, 100 breast, 1:05.04) and Grace Sala (6th, 100 fly, :58.54).
Also representing Sun Prairie Tuesday were: Pavelski (8th, 200 free, 1:57.16), Sullivan (12th, 50 free, :24.80), Barnet (9th, 100 free, :53.29) & (14th, 200 free, 1:58.04), Rundahl (10th, 100 free, :53.32), Grace Sala (15th, 200 IM, 2:13.42),
“These girls swam for the team, and that led to all individual achievements,” Plomedahl said.
Sun Prairie’s third-place finish matched the previous program-best finishes in both the 2018 and 2019 WIAA Division 1 State Championship.
WIAA ALTERNATE GIRLS STATE
SWIMMING & DIVING
CHAMPIONSHIPS
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 350, Middleton 286, Sun Prairie 233, Appleton North 159, Oshkosh West 125, Verona Area/Mount Horeb 117, Ashwaubenon 116, Bay Port 103.5, Jefferson/Cambridge 102, DeForest 83, Stevens Point 60, Milton 57, Sheboygan North 55, Green Bay SW Co-op 50, Waunakee 49, McFarland 45, Janesville Craig 43, Beloit Memorial 41, Neenah 41, Stoughton 40, Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31, Eau Claire Memorial 29, Edgerson 21, Sturgeon Bay Co-op 19.5, Appleton West/Kimberly 19, Oregon 15, Pulaski 11, Monona Grove 8, La Crosse Logan Co-op 3, Eau Claire North 8, Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 3.
