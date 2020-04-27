New Colts quarterback Philip Rivers will have another threat out of the backfield to turn to next season.
The Colts jumped three spots in the 2020 NFL draft to add to what was a top-10 rushing offense last season when they selected Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor in the second round with the No. 41 overall pick. The Colts, who did not have a first-round pick Thursday, gave the Cleveland Browns the 44th and 160th overall picks to move up to select Taylor.
"I think the biggest thing is, I'm excited," Taylor said. "They traded up, so they're excited and feel I can be a special player in the organization. I'm somebody who is going to come and soak up every bit of information and try and learn as much as possible, so if and when my number is called, I can get in and do my job and do it at a high level."
Taylor joins a backfield that features 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack (1,091 yards), Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines. That group helped the Colts finish seventh in the league in rushing while running behind one of the best offensive lines that's led by Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson.
Taylor rushed for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns last season at Wisconsin. His 12 career games with at least 200 yards rushing are the most by any player in Football Bowl Subdivision history. Taylor is the highest running back selected by the Colts since they picked Donald Brown with the 27th overall pick in 2009.
"They're getting a tough back able to run in between the tackles, but also has a track background and able to hit the edge and take one the distance," Taylor said. "I think that's the biggest thing, you have a guy who can run well inside and also be able to hit the edge. That's hard to defend."
Holding on to the ball was an area in which Taylor struggled in college, losing 15 of his 18 fumbles at Wisconsin. Colts running back coach Tom Rathman puts ball security at a premium. He fumbled only seven times in nearly 900 touches during his NFL playing career.
"There's definitely a lot you can do [to stop fumbling]," Taylor said. "A bulk of them came from freshman year. Going and trying to progress from that. There are a lot of things you work on so you try and not let it happen, but there's definitely hard work that needs to go in each and every single day in order to make sure that's shored up."
Colts general manager Chris Ballard is making a concerted effort to give Rivers, who signed a one-year contract with the Colts in March after spending his first 16 years in the league with the Chargers, as many offensive options as possible.
The Colts used their first pick of the second round -- No. 34 -- on USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr. He was one of four receivers in the FBS with at least 100 receptions last season when he finished with 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns.
"Getting a chance to play with a legendary quarterback like Philip Rivers, I'm definitely going to be ready to go, learning a plethora of routes, a plethora of protections to make sure if and when Mr. Rivers needs me I'm there, I'm ready to go," Taylor said.
SAINTS TAKE BAUN
With no second-round pick, the Saints used their second pick overall to bolster their defense's second level selecting linebacker Zack Baun in the third round (74th overall).
The Saints projected Baun being drafted in the top 20 picks of the second round, Saints head coach Sean Payton said. When he fell to the third, New Orleans traded up 14 spots with Cleveland.
“We felt like this was a player that would be hard for us to get because we didn’t have a second-round pick,” Payton said.
Although Baun was more of an edge rusher at Wisconsin — he had 12 1/2 sacks last season — Payton touted the Badger linebacker's versatility.
“I do like his pressure traits, but we see him as someone that can play in a stack position (behind the defensive line) if need be,” Payton said.
BIADASZ TO COWBOYS
The Dallas Cowboys were somewhat surprised when Travis Frederick retired earlier in the offseason, but they made a trade Saturday to pick up another Wisconsin center, selecting Tyler Biadasz with the final selection of the fourth round.
To get Biadasz, the Cowboys made a trade with the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles, giving up a fifth-round pick next year and this year's 164th selection to move up to No. 146.
“I think it’s like anything in life, it’s the communication between the individuals and just being on the same page,” first-year Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’ve had some good fortune with the players that were available when it was our opportunity to pick. We’re ecstatic about the class we put together.”
It worked out well the last time the Cowboys drafted a center out of Wisconsin. So, after Frederick, a five-time Pro Bowler, surprisingly retired at age 29, Dallas traded with Philadelphia and took Biadasz with the final pick of the fourth round.
The Cowboys traded down to near the bottom of the first round for Frederick in 2013, and he was the starter from the beginning. He missed the 2018 season because of Guillain-Barre syndrome, a nerve disorder that was part of the reason he retired even though he returned last year.
“He’s an animal, and I try to mold my game just like that,” said Biadasz, who skipped his final season at Wisconsin after winning the Rimington Award as the nation's top center. "I think our body types are very similar, and I look forward to just keeping up what he’s placed in the Dallas organization.”
CEPHUS TO LIONS
Perhaps looking ahead to 2021, the Lions took speedy Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus in the fifth round (166th overall).
Veteran receivers Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola are entering the last season of their contracts. Cephus was selected with the second pick Detroit received from the Eagles for Slay.
ORR SIGNS AS FREE AGENT
Former Badgers linebacker Chris Orr signed as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. He was signed quickly, about 30 minutes after the draft concluded.
