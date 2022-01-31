The Sun Prairie boys basketball team upped its Big Eight conference winning streak to six games with a 69-57 road win over Madison Eastside on Saturday, Jan. 29. The win avenged a 77-67 loss to the Purgolders back on Dec. 4, just the second game of the year for the Cardinals.
"It feels great," Sun Prairie senior guard Ben Olson said. "It was a tough loss to start our season. To come in here and get a win like this, it's big."
Olson was a big reason as to why the Cardinals came out on top in this one. The Purgolders opted to come out in a zone defense to start the game. The Cardinals made them pay with a hot start from behind the 3-point line. Olson nailed back-to-back triples and senior guard Ethan Metz added another for good measure as Sun Prairie leaped out to a 13-7 lead. Eastside abandoned the zone shortly after.
"We were fortunate to come out shooting well," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "The ball was moving well so we got some really nice looks. Our feet were ready and we knocked the shots down. It put them in a predicament defensively and that opened up the rest of our offense."
The offense continued clicking as the Cardinals opted to start driving the ball more. This scoring push was ushered in by Olson and junior guard Darius Chestnut. The duo have excellent driving skills and capable jumpers to keep defenders on their toes. In a flash, Sun Prairie was leading 24-11.
Sun Prairie wasn't just impressive on the offensive side of the ball. The Cardinals looked like a completely different team defensively than the last time they took on the Purgolders.
Back in the Dec. 4 matchup, Sun Prairie struggled to stop a pair of impressive freshmen. Clevon Easton Jr. piled up 17 points thanks to some strong driving skills and Chris Davis Jr. rained four 3-pointers to tally 12 points. Coupled with a 30 burger from senior guard Massi Malterer, the scoring outburst was simply too much to overcome.
This time around, the Cardinals were locked in defensively. Easton Jr. still got his with 18 points in the rematch, but Malterer was held to 10 and Davis Jr. to just five.
"The big thing has been defense," Sun Prairie Ben Olson said of what has sparked the team's impressive winning streak. "We've made some really big strides these last couple of games and it's helping push us forward."
A strong half on both sides of the ball led to a 32-25 lead for the Cardinals heading into the halftime break.
The second half was a dogfight. Eastside was not about to let Sun Prairie come into its gym and get away with a win that easily. Unfortunately for the Purgolders, Olson wasn't leaving that gym without a W.
The senior put on a show in the second half. From coast-to-coast buckets to blocked shots to a perfect performance from the free throw line, Olson did it all. He paced the Cardinals as they managed to fight off two comeback attempts from the Purgolders.
With the game down to a 54-52 Sun Prairie lead with about three and a half minutes to go following a 6-point Eastside run, it looked as though the winning streak was in jeopardy. Luckily, the Cardinals were in the bonus, and they were clutch when it was needed most. Down the stretch, the Cardinals hit 11 of their 12 free throw attempts, including a perfect 8-8 display from Olson.
"It was so important that we made our free throws," Boos said. "We've made some good strides in that area. It makes a difference and helps us play a complete game."
The game was iced with one of the more impressive sequences of the season. Desperately trying to find a bucket, Eastside drove the lane with Olson defending. He swatted the shot away, which was rebounded by senior forward Addison Ostrenga. Ostrenga lobbed the ball up the court to Chestnut, who took a dribble and launched from a step inside the free throw line to throw down a major tomahawk slam. Game: over.
With the win, Sun Prairie improves to 10-5 overall and 8-4 in conference play. Eastside drops to 8-6 overall and 6-5 in conference. The Cardinals are now winners of six straight conference games and are in sole possession of 3rd place in the Big Eight standings.
"We've had a lot of growth," Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos said. "It takes time, it doesn't happen overnight. We grow through game experience and figure out our identity. Putting a team together is a process. Over time, the kids have bought in and a winning streak helps build confidence."
That winning streak will be put to the test this week with two home games against the Janesville schools. Sun Prairie will host Parker on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Craig on Friday, Feb. 4. The Cardinals will close out the week with a non-conference road trip to Arrowhead on Saturday, Jan. 5.
--
Big Eight boys basketball standings
*as of Saturday, Jan. 29*
(overall records in parenthesis)
T1. La Follette, 10-2 (11-3)
T1. Middleton, 10-2 (12-5)
3. Sun Prairie, 8-4 (10-5)
4. Madison Eastside, 6-5 (8-6)
5. Verona, 5-5 (10-6)
T6. Janesville Parker, 5-7 (8-8)
T6. Madison Memorial, 5-7 (9-7)
T8. Janesville Craig, 4-8 (5-11)
T8. Madison West, 4-8 (5-9)
10. Beloit Memorial, 1-10 (5-12)