The Sun Prairie girls basketball team is the 2021-22 Big Eight conference champion. The Cardinals battled their way to a 15-3 record in conference this year to narrowly edge out second-place Verona's record of 14-3 to claim the crown. This is Sun Prairie's first Big Eight title since the 2017-18 season.
Sun Prairie cut the nets in impressive fashion as well, beating rival Middleton 62-40 on Thursday, Feb. 18 to solidify its place in history.
Sun Prairie got a major boost in that one from junior guard Antionique Auston. Auston, who missed the first half of the season with a knee injury, is hitting her stride at the perfect time. She poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Cardinals to victory. Sun Prairie also got a great game from junior guard Avree Antony, who scored 18.
With the win, Sun Prairie wrapped up an overall regular season record of 20-4 to pair with its 15-3 conference mark. The Cardinals won 12 of their final 14 games this season to reach such an impressive record.
Sun Prairie is now on to the postseason, where it will meet a familiar foe. The Cardinals' regional matchup is none other than Middleton, the team they beat to claim a conference crown. Sun Prairie earned the No. 3 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 while Middleton took the No. 14 seed.
This is the third meeting of the year between the two rivals. Sun Prairie won both in the regular season. The third edition is set to go down on Friday, Feb. 25 at Sun Prairie at 7 p.m. The winner of that one advances to face the winner of No. 6 seed Watertown and No. 11 seed Milwaukee Pulaski.