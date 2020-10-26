Badger Midget Auto Racing historian and Star sports contributor Bryan Gapinski died Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 56.
Gapinski handled media duties and was the announcer for the Wisconsin-based Badger Midget Auto Racing Association. He was a familiar face at Badger’s “home track” Angell Park Speedway here in Sun Prairie.
“This is tough, said Badger president Quinn McCabe in a statement on the BMRA website. “Bryan was a historian. He knew all the history of Badger. He knew everything and everyone in midget racing.
“It seemed like he was around forever. He was our PR guy and announcer. Bryand was a true race fan. He loved to go to the track. He did a lot for midget racing; I think you’ll never find another one like him.”
Gapinski is survived by his wife of almost 22 years, Jenna, and two children, daughter, Kailey, and son, Tyler.
A more indepth look at Gapinski’s career will appear in Friday’s edition of The Star.
