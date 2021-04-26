BELOIT — Sun Prairie took its high-flying show to the air in Friday’s Big Eight Conference alternate fall football battle with Beloit Memorial. The undefeated Cardinals scored five of their six touchdowns through the air resulting in a 42-22 win at Jacobson Field.
Senior Brady Stevens threw three touchdowns to three different receivers, while sophomore Jerry Kaminski connected with two separate receivers for scores helping the Cardinals improve to 5-0 while clinching the COVID Badger Conference championship.
“We did some things offensively early on that were pretty good, Brady and Jerry both made some good throws,” said Cardinals head coach Brian Kaminski. “(Beloit) was playing some off-coverage which allowed us to make some short throws which we turned into 10- and 15-yard gains. Our line did a good job protecting and also allowed us to run the ball.”
Stevens finished the night 9-of-13 for 129 yards, while Kaminski was 7-for-15 for 96 yards.
Stevens threw scoring passes of 26 yards to senior Kamron Gothard and 8 yards to sophomore John Vande Walle on Sun Prairie’s first two possessions as the Cardinals took a quick 13-0 lead.
Sun Prairie would lead 20-0 at the end of the first quarter when Kaminski connected with Drew Houtakker from 1 yard out. It was the senior wideout’s first touchdown of the season.
Kaminski wasn’t done just yet, opening the second-quarter scoring with a 41-yard toss to junior Addison Ostrenga.
Junior Markale Curry’s 23-yard run and Stevens’ two-point conversion run gave the Cardinals a commanding 35-0 halftime advantage.
Sun Prairie went on cruise control in the second half scoring just once more as Sevens connected with senior Payton Jenkins on a 29-yard pass in the third quarter.
The Purple Knights (0-5) got on the scoreboard with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns against Sun Prairie’s second-string defense. Jacob Raisbeck scored on runs of 54 and 10 yards, finishing the game with 148 yards on 25 carries.
“Our first-string defense played phenomenal again — it was 35-0 at halftime and we took those guys out — I don’t know if they gave up positive yards in the first half.We had a few breakdowns as we were running guys in, but that’s on us as coaches to get them a little bit more prepared,” Kaminski said.
Curry led Sun Prairie’s 134-yard ground attack with 52 yards on just five carries, while Ostrenga caught four passes for 62 yards.
Ostrenga and Austin Knade each finished with six tackles, while junior defensive end Isaac Hamm had five stops and two tackles for a loss.
Up Next
Sun Prairie wraps up its alternate fall season Friday hosting Middleton (3-2).
“Of course we want to be 6-0,” said Kaminski. “That the goal every year is to win every game. But this is going to be strange knowing that it’s over after Friday night; the last time I knew it was the last game of the season was my first year when we went 2-7 and missed the playoffs.”
Kickoff at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium is 7 p.m.
SUN PRAIRIE 42
BELOIT MEMORIAL 22
Sun Prairie 20 15 7 0 — 42
Beloit 0 0 16 6 — 22
Sun Prairie — Gothard 26 pass from Stevens (kick failed).
Sun Prairie — Vande Walle 8 pass from Stevens (Schultz kick).
Sun Prairie — Houtakker 1 pass from Kaminski (Schultz kick).
Sun Prairie — Ostrenga 41 pass from Kaminski (Schultz kick).
Sun Prairie — Curry 23 run (Stevens run).
Beloit — Raisbeck 54 pass from Kilgore (conversion run).
Beloit — Raisbeck 10 run (conversion run).
Sun Prairie — Jenkins 29 pass from Stevens (Schultz kick).
Beloit — Powell 1 run (run failed).
First Downs — SP 17, BM 13. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — SP 25-134, BM 40-144. Passing Yards — SP 225, BM 83. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — SP 16-28-1, BM 5-9-1. Fumbles-lost — SP 0-0, BM 2-2. Penalties — SP 5-24, BM 4-45.
Individual Leaders
Rushing: SP: Curry 5-52 Stoner 4-43; BM: Raisbeck 25-148.
Passing: SP: Stevens 9-13-0, 129; Kaminski 7-15-1, 96; BM: Kilgore 5-9-1, 83.
Receiving: SP: Ostrenga 4-62, McMillan 4-36; BM: Raisbeck 3-56.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.