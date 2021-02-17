BARABOO — When pushed Sun Prairie found its second gear. After seeing a 10-point halftime lead trimmed to four early in the second half, the Cardinals shifted into high gear and steamrolled their way to a 77-44 win over Oregon in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal in Baraboo.
Oregon opened the second half scoring the first six points, using a three-point play and a 3-pointer, cutting the the third-seeded Cardinals’ 35-25 halftime advantage to four.
But from there the Cardinals (5-5) found their next gear, using a 32-4 run to pull away from the No. 6 Panthers (7-7).
“We kind of got to work and did what we do well and that’s going inside,” said Sun Prairie head coach Boos. “We kind of wore them down and did a good job defensively in the second half, taking away a couple of things that they were really good at. You could feel it get away from (Oregon) a little bit, we converted a couple of turnovers into some baskets and moved ourselves into position to finish it.”
A balanced Sun Prairie scoring assault was simply too much for Oregon to withstand. Junior forward Ben Olson led the charge with a game-high 23 points, raising his season average to 19.2 ppg, while the Cardinals also got double-digit nights from senior Drew Houtakker (13), junior Addison Ostrenga (11) and senior Connor Carpenter (10).
Freshman Cole Hansen added eight.
The win advances Sun Prairie to Friday’s regional semifinal against No. 2 seeded DeForest (12-5). It will follow the other semifinal between No. 5 Verona (4-5) and top-seeded Waunakee (14-5).
“We’re equal in how we’ve been able to practice,” said Boos. “They are ahead of us in games played — they started Jan. 4 — so they’ve gotten a few more games in. At this stage of the game you have to be on your game, it doesn’t matter what you have or don’t have, it’s a matter of getting it done.
“Right now, everybody’s in the same boat.”
DeForest is led by 6-3 shooting guard Max Weisbrod. The son of Norskies head coach Craig Weisbrod averages 17.2 ppg.
“He’s really good. He’s an excellent scorer, excellent passer and he really makes them go. We’re going to have to do a job on him,” Boos said of the 2020 Badger North second-team selection.
Both Division 1 semifinal games will be played in Baraboo. The Waunakee/Verona game tips off at 5:30 p.m. with Sun Prairie/DeForest to follow at 8 p.m.
The winners advance to Saturday’s regional championship at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined.
SUN PRAIRIE 77, OREGON 44
Oregon 25 19 — 44
Sun Prairie 35 42 — 77
Oregon (fg ft-fta pts) — Statz 0 1-2 1, Panzer 6 0-0 13, Gard 0 2-2 2, Bush 5 1-1 14, Schoenecker 2 0-0 4, Brockman 3 1-1 9. Totals — 15 6-8 44.
Sun Prairie — Hansen 1 6-6 8, B. Olson 9 2-2 23, Carpenter 3 2-2 10, Houtakker 6 1-1 13, Ostrenga 5 1-2 11, Metz 1 0-0 3, Murray 1 1-1 3, Knight 2 0-0 4, Kanade 0 1-2 1, Kolsted 0 1-2 1. Totals — 25 15-18 77.
3-point goals — O 6 (Bush 3, Brockman 2, Panzer 1); SP 6 (B. Olson 3, Carpenter 2, Metz 1). Total fouls — O 13; SP 14.
