Resiliency is a coveted mindset in the world of sports. When the going gets tough, how an athlete responds can make all the difference. For Sun Prairie senior baseball player Cooper Perry, his middle name might as well be “resilient.”
After being diagnosed with Leukemia on Jan. 29, 2019, Perry was less concentrated on changeups and more focused on knocking chemotherapy out of the park. Perry emerged from a two-year battle with the disease victorious. While his victory over cancer was miraculous, how it was discovered in his body may even trump that.
The fall prior to the diagnosis, Perry had broken his collarbone playing football. With the pain in his shoulder only growing as fall bled into winter, Perry figured it was linked to his injury. What he couldn’t account for was how fatigued he was. A trip to urgent care with only an expected treatment plan of rest and some painkillers resulted in a Leukemia diagnosis.
With his world flipped on its head, Perry only had one thing on his mind: getting back on the baseball diamond.
“In my mind, I could compare it to baseball,” Perry said. “It’s like getting upset in the playoffs as a junior. Now, you have to come back and work harder and do the same thing to them the year after. It’s a motivational thing to keep in your mind to get over whatever obstacle is in your path.”
As is typical with chemotherapy, Perry’s weight fluctuated. The upheaval caused a self-reported loss of strength and speed as his body fought the disease off. He had to focus on his overall health instead of his athletic performance.
On May 22, 2021, more than two years after his initial diagnosis, Cooper’s hard work paid off. He was declared cancer free. Coincidentally, Sun Prairie had a doubleheader at Kimberly that day. After the Cardinals whomped the Papermakers 15-0 in the first game, it was Cooper’s time to shine. Sun Prairie head baseball coach Rob Hamilton wrote him into the starting lineup.
“That day was pretty great,” Perry said. “I knew it was going to be a fun one from the moment I woke up that morning. Coach Hamilton let me know I was going to get my first start and I was very nervous, but I couldn’t show it. I talked to myself to not get overwhelmed and just go out there and play baseball.”
Perry proved he had earned his spot in the lineup. He got two hits on the day and scored a run as Sun Prairie won 4-2 to sweep the doubleheader. His teammates went ballistic.
“They were all very pumped, especially after my first hit,” Perry said. “It was surreal. After I scored, I got a lot of pats on the back and hugs. It was a lot of fun to be around. They were very proud.”
Cooper’s influence seemed to be a good one on the 2021 Sun Prairie baseball team. The Cardinals only lost one more game after his return en route to a 29-2 season and a state championship. Sun Prairie returns a host of talent from last year’s squad for this season, including Perry for his senior campaign.
“Everything paid off,” Perry said. “Everything that I went through, now I get to play with some of the guys I’ve been playing with since I was eight years old going into my senior year. It just shows that hard work pays off.”
The reach of Perry’s story of hard work and determination stretches far beyond Sun Prairie. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association took notice as well. Perry has been named a nominee for the 2022 Spirit of Sport Award, sponsored by the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.
“I don’t really look for awards because of my diagnosis,” Perry said. “I’d rather just move on. But, taking home that award would be beneficial and it would show people that hard work does pay off, no matter how much of a setback you may face. Just keep pushing and one day it will pay off.”
With cancer in the rearview, Perry has his sights set on one last go-around as a Cardinal. Sun Prairie will kick its season off of on Tuesday, Mar. 29 at Waunakee.