When Sun Prairie West High School opens, there will be some sports where there will not be enough athletes to have a team at each school. When that happens, the schools will combine the players from East and West and create a co-op team. The Co-op Naming Committee wants the public’s input
Please take the survey by logging onto https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfXXbzJwbTDK5hxdvcZIkEON7BgBpjS5a-EXGd6oouk2S_OPA/viewform and help come up with a great co-op team name.
Please note that Sun Prairie West High School will open in the fall of 2022, so names and mascots will go into effect then. Any existing co-op’s such as the Cap City Cougar girls hockey team will keep its existing name.
In addition to the Board Policy, the following criteria will be used when considering the name and mascot:
• Does it adhere to board policy?
• Will it endure time without controversy?
• Can it be confused with other regional school names?
• Is it aligned with the mission and vision?
• Does it avoid political controversy?
• Check the name in other languages — does it translate OK?
• Is it offensive in any way?
• Is it easily pronounced by English Language Learners?
• Is the Acronym appropriate?
• Does it duplicate other Big 8 or Badger Conference names/mascots?
The committee will not be considering any of the following:
• Duplicate mascots/names that already exist in the district
• Names of living individuals
• Bird or Dog
• Native American mascots or symbols
The Naming Committee will review all entries according to the criteria listed above.
A few final options may be presented to staff and students in an additional survey.
Final selections will be presented to the School Board in January 2021.
This survey closes on Nov. 1, 2020 at 10 p.m.
