Girls lacrosse is still gaining popularity across the state of Wisconsin. This, coupled with concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, led to some low numbers for the Sun Prairie girls lacrosse team last season. The Cardinals only had 16 participants (12 players are on the field at one time in girls lacrosse), making it difficult to even practice, let alone have a bench deep enough to let those starting 12 have a break.
Sun Prairie put up a 2-9 record in the 2020-21 season, scoring nice wins over Neenah early in the year and DeForest to close out the regular season. The postseason was cut short by Cedarburg, the eventual invitational tournament champion.
“We’re still rebuilding out of COVID,” Sun Prairie head coach Patrick Anderson said. “We had some low numbers, but that meant a lot of playing time. We had two grades of first-time players, so getting out there and getting that experience was really good for them.”
Of those 16 participants from last season, 12 return. Through avid recruiting of friends of those 12 and an excited freshman class, Sun Prairie is up to 22 girls on the roster as it currently stands. That gives Anderson a little more breathing room to get creative with practices, gameplans, and substitutions.
“We have a good core,” Anderson said. “Those 12 with game experience will help us build on our success from last year. With a deeper bench, hopefully we’ll be a little more fresh. Before, I had to use my one timeout a half just to get the girls a breather. Now, we can use it to draw up an attack or change things up defensively.”
One of the top returning Cardinals to watch this season is sophomore Brooke Ayres. Fresh off of a successful winter on the ice competing for the Cap City Cougars hockey team, Ayres is in playing shape and should be ready to resume her role as one of the team’s best. As a freshman last season, she led the team in goals (9), assists (4), and ground balls (38). She’ll undoubtedly be looked to for similar production this season.
Three seniors will be expected to lead the Cardinals this year: Meg Cumming, Alaina Jacobs, and Katie Renk. Jacobs and Cumming bring experience to the field while Renk holds things down in the goal and is the team’s returning captain.
Experienced underclassmen include Hannah Wilson, Carly Smith, Anna Brochte, and Shauna Lauritzen. Anderson specifically mentioned how their experience brings raises the team’s floor.
“They all have good experience,” Anderson said. “We’re going to have a great base.”
While Sun Prairie’s returning talent is exciting, there are a lot of new faces. With those fresh faces comes the need to lay the groundwork. Those 10 new players are trying the sport for the first time and need to learn the basics. That has been Anderson’s approach in the early going. There’s been an emphasis on passing, catching, and basic flow of the game as both the experienced and inexperienced Cardinals attempt to meld together to form a functioning unit.
Anderson is wisely giving his team time to learn. While some teams across the state have already started competing, Sun Prairie will not play its first game until Monday, Apr. 11 in a home matchup with DeForest. That is one of just five games the Cardinals will play in the month of April before things really pick up in May, where Sun Prairie will often play three or four games a week.