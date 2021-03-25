ORLANDO, Fla. — Ben Wiegand has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials following his performance this past weekend.
The Sun Prairie senior competed in the Junior National Short Course Meet, held in Orlando, Florida March 16-20. Wiegand’s short-course winning time was 20-seconds even during the 50-yard freestyle event.
On Sunday, a Long Course Time Trial was offered and that’s where Wiegand turned heads. In a 50-meter Olympic-sized pool, the future University of Wisconsin swimmer torpedoed through the water in the 50-meters in 22.9 seconds, just making the Olympic Trials cut which stood at :23.19 seconds.
“I just got it,” Wiegand said of his time. “It gave kids who swam at the meet a chance to achieve a trials cut. Primarily I swim 25 yards which is the classic pool length most people are familiar with.”
With his qualification, Wiegand will now compete in the Olympic Time Trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado in June. The Olympic Trials will be divided into two competitions, with Wave I held June 4-7, and Wave II June 13-20; Wave II will continue to serve as the sole qualifier for pool swimmers on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Olympic Games.
Only the top two swimmers advance to the 2021 Summer Olympic Games, which were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Tokyo July 23-Aug. 8.
“It’s a pretty big jump from the time trials to actually going to the Olympics,” said Wiegand. “The trials are a big meet so I think it will be a cool experience; if I’m going to be competitive in 2024 (the next Summer Olympics) I think it will be important to have the experience there.”
This past February Wiegand was the anchor of Sun Prairie’s WIAA Division 1 state championship team, which was the first in program history. Wiegand repeated as the 100-yard freestyle champion with a time of :44.08, and along with Ethan Braatz, Avery Lodahl and J.P. Anhalt established a new state record in the 200 freestyle relay (1:22.28).
In a strange twist, he did not win the 50 freestyle but did manage to break his own state record when he touched the wall in :19.92, just behind Greenfield co-op senior Emilio Perez’s time of :19.81.
“Obviously the last year hasn’t been too ideal, there were a lot of barriers to overcome especially as far as pool time goes,” said Wiegand.
With Dane County’s restrictions, it not only limited Wiegand’s options to swim, it forced him to leave his hometown Sun Prairie Storm club team and join the Waukesha Express.
“It was a little difficult, but with those challenges it made me want it more, realizing you took it for granted the last couple of years; it made me realize that I really wanted this and it motivated me,” said Wiegand.
Weigand will take a week off before picking training back up once he and his family return to Wisconsin. He will compete next in Des Moines, Iowa
