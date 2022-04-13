The Beloit Memorial track & field team has struggled to make it to all of its track meets so far this spring. A bus driver shortage has caused postponements and outright cancellations of potential competitions for the Purple Knights. Early on Tuesday, April 12, it looked as if a lack of bus drivers would keep Beloit Memorial from making the trek up to Sun Prairie for a Big Eight conference meet.
Beloit's head coach emailed Sun Prairie head coach Doug Maughan about the unfortunate news. After taking some time to ponder, Maughan decided to do something about it. Seeing as how he was licensed to drive a bus in the state of Wisconsin, he opted to make the 53-mile drive down to Beloit, pick up the athletes, and drive 53 miles back in time for the 4:30 pm start.
"Most importantly, the kids got a chance to compete," Maughan said. "Whether you're wearing purple or red out there, everyone should get a chance to showcase how hard they've worked."
While Maughan saved the day by picking up the Beloit Memorial athletes, some other stars stepped up back at Sun Prairie High School. Sun Prairie's assistant coaches and athletes took up Maughan's typical pre-meet responsibilities and prepared the track and field for competition.
"They deserve so much credit as well," Maughan said.
The Purple Knights were vocally thankful for the kindness shown by Maughan and the rest of the Cardinals. Outside of the heroics, there was still a meet to compete in. The Cardinals were ready to bring their best, too.
In the 110 meter hurdles, the boys were led by senior Dashle Maughan, who blazed his way to a 17.1 second run to claim the fastest time of the day. Junior Mason Borgardt took 3rd with a time of 19.1. For the girls, Audrey Seefeld impressed for the second week in a row with her time of 16.1 seconds to claim the top spot. Senior teammate Aubrey Deprey took 2nd with a 17.5 and senior Mara Shepard took 3rd with a 19.3.
Seefeld and Deprey also took 1st and 2nd, respectively, in the 300 meter hurdles. Seefeld finished in 51.9 seconds and Deprey put up a time of 52.6. Deprey is getting her legs back under her from previous injuries, and her results were music to coach Maughan's ears.
"She was fantastic," Maughan said of Deprey. "The times are dropping, so the placing doesn't really matter right now. She's gaining confidence."
Dashle Maughan picked up another 1st place finish in the 300 meter hurdles as well, blazing a time of 46.5 seconds. Borgardt picked up another 3rd place finish also with his time of 48.7 seconds.
Speaking of recovering from injuries, senior sprinter Tyus Wills showed no signs of previous knee issues in the 100 meter dash, taking 1st place with his time of 11.25. He "looked fantastic," according to coach Maughan.
For the girls, Sun Prairie swept the top three in the 100 meter dash. Sophomore Dakota Mitchell took 1st with a time of 12.9 seconds and sophomore Sara Drake tied for second with senior Maddie Wirtz-Olsen at 13.9 seconds.
The Sun Prairie girls' dominance in the sprints carried over into the 200 meter dash. Senior Natalia Figueroa took 1st with a 29.7 second run, followed by junior Cassie Siegel in 2nd with a 30.1 and sophomore Avery Greenberg in 3rd with a 30.6.
The boys dominated the top of the 200 meter dash as well. Sophomore Teddy Wagner caught coach Maughan's eye, claiming 1st with a time of 25 seconds flat.
"He's just an all-around athlete," Maughan said of Wagner. "Put an athletic, competitive kid in just about any event and good things will happen."
Sophomore Keion Kauppinen wasn't far behind Wagner with a time of 25.6 seconds and sophomore Mason Page closed out the top three with a 25.7.
The 1st place finishes just kept piling up for the Cardinals in the 400 meter dash. Junior Christian Jones was the fastest finisher on the boys side with a time of 59.69. Senior Ellen Darmstadter was the quickest on the girls side with her time of 1:08.6.
As the runs got longer, Sun Prairie continued to find success. In the girls 800 meter run, the Cardinals swept the podium. Senior Reagan Zimmerman produced the fastest time with a 2:32.7 run. Junior Grace Kline grabbed 2nd with a 2:38.5 and freshman JoJo Krauss took 3rd with a 2:39.2.
On the boys side, the usual suspects for Sun Prairie's distance runs continued to impress. Junior Mateo Alvarado Venegas brought home 1st place for the Cardinals with his time of 2:03.4, followed by senior teammate Joe Freng in 2nd with a 2:08.9.
Sun Prairie's girls relay teams were firing on all cylinders Tuesday. In the 4x100 relay, the Cardinals' squad of Dakota Mitchell, sophomore Elena Lipinski, sophomore Kaia Gassner, and senior Morgan Cross sprinted to a time of 52.6 seconds to claim 1st.
The Cardinals earned 1st in the 4x200 relay as junior Lauren Adams, senior Maddie Wirtz-Olson, junior Lexi Shemanek, and sophomore Kaia Gassner ran a 1:57.00.
In the final relay event of the day, the 4x400, the Cardinals came out on top once again. This time, Sun Prairie utilized the combination of senior Ellen Darmstadter, senior Aubrey Deprey, senior Maddie Wirtz-Olson, and junior Grace Kline to run a 4:35.7.
The Beloit boys absolutely brought it in the relays, winning all three races.
The boys made up for it with an impressive showing in the jump portion of the field competition.
Junior Jerry Kaminski took the top spot in the boys long jump, producing a distance of 18'1". Sophomore Isaac Assaba took 3rd with a distance of 16'8". Sophomore Jace Stolte was the top dog in the boys triple jump as well, leaping 39'1/2. Sophomore Chas Fischer claimed 3rd with a 32'6.5. Stolte and Assaba were also produced the best heights in the high jump. Stolte took 1st with a 5'6" and Assaba took 2nd with a 5'2".
While the Sun Prairie girls struggled a bit in the jumps, the pole vault was a dominant display. Sophomore Audrey Seefeld took 1st with a 10' vault, followed by Natalia Figueroa's 9'6" to take 2nd and Cassie Siegel in 3rd with an 8' flat.
Sun Prairie also swept the top three spots on the boys side. Junior Miles Adkins claimed 1st with a 10'6" vault, followed by senior Ben Marshall in 2nd with a 10' flat and junior Trevor Schulz in 3rd with a 9' flat.
"I'm really excited by our pole vaulters," Maughan said. "It was really windy Tuesday. When you're in the air, weird things can happen when the wind is blowing. They had great control of their bodies."
Senior Aidan Grob dominated the throws for the boys, taking 1st place in the shot put and discus with tosses of 48'3 and 123'3", respectively. Senior Cole Ledrowski had a nice day in the discus as well, taking 2nd with a 122'8" throw.
On the girls side, Tyra Anderson took 1st in the shotput with a 32' throw, followed by senior teammate Kelsey Neuman in 2nd with a 30'2 and senior Jenna Wilkinson in 3rd with a 27'3. In the discus, junior Lauren Adams claimed 1st with an 85'11", followed by Neuman in 2nd with an 81'10" and sophomore Alisha Peterson in 3rd with a 78'4".
Next up, Sun Prairie will travel to Franklin High School for a 16-team invitational on Thursday, April 14. Following that, the Cardinals will travel to Madison Memorial for a conference meet on Wednesday, April 20.