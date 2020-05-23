After being named the 2019-20 Madison United States Bowling Congress (USBC) Bowlers Association Sandy Stanley Youth Female Bowler of the Year and to the MBA All-Area Female Team, Sun Prairie senior Erica Lohr signed a National Letter of Intent to bowl for Lewis University, in Chicago were she will major in early childhood special education.
Lohr led all Madison Area USBC youth bowlers with a 206 average this season, posting a 206 in the Prairie Lanes Thursday Storm Major League, and a 187 in the Saturday Storm Challenge League. She had two series of 700 with a high of 790 in the Saturday Storm Challenge League that included a 289 game.
She also had a 300 game this season.
Lohr placed first in Class A Team, second in Doubles and had the fifth-highest series rolling a 616 at the Madison Area USBC Youth Championships.
In the High School District 4 competition, she led the district in fill percentage with an 88.53 fill rate. Her strike percentage was over 50%. Lohr’s Sun Prairie High School team finished first in Division 1 and she took fourth place in the State High School Singles out of 61 bowlers.
Lohr made the cut in five of the Badgerland Youth Bowlers Tour events, with four top-5 finishes and a win at Prairie Lanes.
