After finishing the Big Eight conference season with an 8-6-0 record, good for 5th place, it should come as no surprise that members of the Sun Prairie boys hockey team were honored with selections to various levels of the Big Eight all-conference teams. The teams were sent out on Tuesday, Mar. 1, let's see what Cardinals made the cut.
2nd team: Davis Hamilton, senior, forward
Of course Sun Prairie's leading point scorer received such a high honor. The team's captain scored 22 goals and contributed 25 assists for a team-high 47 points in the regular season. His accolades include two hat tricks in the regular season. Also a standout in football and baseball, Hamilton will be playing baseball at North Dakota State after high school.
2nd team: Evan Luxford, junior, forward
When Hamilton wasn't scoring goals, junior alternate captain Evan Luxford was burying pucks. Luxford finished second on the team with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 20 assists. He'll be a primary option for Sun Prairie's offense as a senior next season.
Honorable mention: Tyler Rauls, junior, forward
Another all-conference skater Sun Prairie can expect back next season is junior Tyler Rauls. Rauls is a proven magician with the puck on his stick and it showed up in the stat sheet as he scored 32 points this season thanks to 14 goals and 18 assists.
TYLER RAULS! THE MAGICIAN! Just a gorgeous, gorgeous play to get the puck into the net. Cardinals lead 6-0. pic.twitter.com/BMtwgSGYfX
Honorable mention: Jacob Hollfelder, senior, defender
Hollfelder was the head man for Sun Prairie's defense this season. He was largely responsible for a great year of keeping the puck away from senior goalie Noah McCrary. Perhaps Sun Prairie's crowning achievement defensively was not allowing a single goal in the final three games of the regular season.
Honorable mention: Noah McCrary, senior, goalie
McCrary was huge for the Cardinals in goal this season. In 20 starts, he picked up nine wins and saved 616 of the 679 shots fired at him for a regular season save percentage of 91%. He pitched two shutouts and averaged three goals allowed per contest.