It had been almost a week since the Sun Prairie volleyball team dropped a five-set heartbreaker to Verona, but the Cardinals bounced back nicely against another Big Eight Conference opponent with Wednesday’s 3-1 decision over visiting Middleton.
The host Cardinals won the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-21, before dropping the third set, 25-19, but then finished off the visiting Cardinals with a 26-24 fourth-set decision.
“We hadn’t had a chance to play since that Verona match, so it was good to get back on the court,” said Sun Prairie head coach T.J. Rantala, in reference to Monday’s Oshkosh West dual being canceled by snow. “It was good to get a win.”
Senior outside hitter Payton Addink recorded a team-high 14 kills while also adding team-highs in service aces (4) and blocks (1.5). But Rantala was equally impressed with the play of senior defensive specialists Cora Lubahn and Haley Winter, both of whom finished with 18 digs.
“Cora and Haley both played absolutely phenomenal,” said Rantala. “Even in our third set where we didn’t do much right, those two did everything right.”
The 18 digs were match-highs.
“They work so well together, both on serve-receive and defense; it didn’t matter what side of the court we were playing on, they both made a difference,” Rantala added.
Junior setter Lily Schellpfeffer added a match-leading 41 assists.
As mentioned, Sun Prairie did lose the third set.
“We had 13 hitting errors in the third set alone plus two serving errors. — that’s 15 points that we gave them — we handed it to them,” said Rantala.
WIAA Postseason
The WIAA State Volleyball Tournament schedule was announced Wednesday.
Regional semifinals and finals will be played at the highest seed on Saturday, April 10. Sectional semifinals and finals will take place on Tuesday, April 13, and the state semifinals will occur on Thursday, April 15.
The 2021 Alternate Fall State Tournament will be held Saturday, April 17 in Kaukauna. The Division 2 girls championship will be played at 1 p.m., followed by the boys championship at 4 p.m., and finally the Division 1 girls championship at 7 p.m.
Up Next
Sun Prairie will play two home matches next week. On Tuesday, the Cardinals host Beloit Memorial in a 6:30 p.m. start, while on Thursday they entertain Janesville Parker at 6 p.m. Both matches will be played at Sun Prairie Fieldhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.