JUNE 1-7
Here are some of the sports headlined stories that ran during past editions of the Star Countryman and The Star.
1958 — Two players with the same first name shared the spotlight as Sun Prairie clubbed Waunakee Civic Club 11-0 in Home Talent League baseball. Leon Piddington went 4-for-5 while Leon Veith struck out four to earn the pitching win
1986 — Mark Syverud and Art Turnbill qualified for the WIAA State Boys Tennis Meet. For Syverud it was his third straight trip. Both players lost their opening-round matches at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
1999 — The Sun Prairie boys track and field team won the WIAA Division 1 Kenosha Sectional at Carthage College. Both the 400-meter relay (Jason Ciotti, Nick Wolter, Jerome Jansen, Matt Johnson — :43.25) and 1,600-meter relay (Dave Hanson, Pete Deminsky, Wolter and Johnson – 3:24.3) set school records. Johnson won the 100m (:10.91) while SP’s other sectional champion was Mike Quint (high jump, 6’6”). Said Cardinals head coach Jim Buhr: “It’s the best meet I’ve ever coached at … it was absolutely unbelievable.”
