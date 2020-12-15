Like all Big Eight Conference schools and boys basketball teams that lie within Dane County Sun Prairie has been playing the waiting game, on whether or not their season will begin sometime soon or if they’ll have to wait until after the holidays and the calendar turns from 2020 to 2021.
No thanks to, COVID-19.
Before the Cardinals could even begin practice on Nov. 23, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued Executive Order #94, advising Wisconsinites to stay home and urged precautions to stay safe. The state order went into effect in Dane County in addition to Dane County Emergency Order #10.
“The way I view it is that I don’t have any control over it,” said Sun Prairie head coach Jeff Boos. “There’s not much I can do about it besides just staying patient and hope things work out, and that we get a chance to do the things that we want to do and that’s play.”
Boos and his players know that practice may not begin until January.
“Let’s hope that we get an opportunity to do it, to give our kids a chance to get back at it,” he added.
When the season does begin, it will be Boos’ 25th at the school where he owns a record of 315-268 (his overall record is 430-373 in 36 seasons). Last winter, Boos, Boos guided the Cardinals to a 17-7 overall mark which included a 13-5 record in Big Eight Conference play, tying them with Madison Memorial for third place behind Madison La Follette (17-1) and Madison East (16-2).
That team lost three players that earned All-Big Eight Conference honors in 2019-20. Dawson Hughes earned honorable mention recognition, while Colin Schaefer was a first-team selection while earning AP All-State honorable mention, and second-teamer Delaware Hale. All three were part of the program’s WIAA Division 1 state runner-up team in 2018-19.
“I don’t think you replace guys like that, you look at your personnel and say to yourself, ‘What do these kids do, what’s their strengths,’ and then you try to put them in those situations, kind of the same way we did with Colin, Delaware and Dawson. That’s the same thing we’re doing with this group,” Boos said.
While Boos hasn’t had much contact with his players during the offseason, what he has seen is a transformation in their appearance.
“A number of players have changed their bodies, they’ve gotten stronger,” Boos said. “They’ve gotten their individual work in in the weight room — whether that’s in their basement or at the club or wherever — I’ve watched them play a little bit and they’re physically stronger. I’ve seen improvement from some of the kids, from their junior year to this year.”
The Cardinals will be senior-heavy in ‘20-21 with nine seniors trying out (the final roster was not determined at the time of this article).
“It’s a group of kids that seem to like to play with each other, which is a really good sign. We’re hoping to connect that and bring those kids along by having practice.”
Four players who did see significant varsity playing time do return.
Ben Olson, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, is the team’s returning leading scorer after averaging 11.5 points per game.
Addison Ostrenga, a 6-4 junior forward, started the most games among the returning players and averaged 7.3 ppg.
Seniors guards Durlin Radlund (5-11) and Connor Carpenter (6-1) both played in double-digit varsity games. Radlund was a 3-point specialist and averaged 5 ppg, while Carpenter was more of a slasher who had the ability to get to the basket; he averaged 4.7 ppg.
“There’s four guys there that have basketball experience, obviously Addison and Ben have more; Ben demonstrated that he could score, Addison has changed his game a little bit more where we want him to face the basket a little bit more and attack,” said Boos. “Connor and Durlin, as well as Drew Houtakker have taken steps.”
Boos also mentioned seniors Kamron Gothard, Parker Olson, Lorenzo Murry, Andy Bergquist and Austin Knade as potential contributors.
Underclassmen Marshaun Knight, Jerry Kaminski and incoming freshman Cole Hansen also could play a role.
The Big Eight is as big of a question mark as ever, but Sun Prairie will be in the mix, along with La Follette, East, Memorial and even Middleton.
“East has a couple of kids back, Memorial may be the frontrunner, La Follette will be solid and Middleton has some young kids coming up and they’re going to be solid the next couple of years,” said Boos.
