The Sun Prairie girls basketball team is picking up steam. The Cardinals have won seven straight and impressed in their most recent win, a 61-34 victory over Madison Memorial on Friday, Feb. 11.
In the first meeting between these two sides, it was a slim 52-44 win for the Cardinals at home. This time at Memorial, the Cardinals utilized what they learned in the previous meeting and blew the Spartans out of their own gym.
"We knew who their scorers were and we shut them down," Sun Prairie head coach John Olson said. "Defense is what we preach, and I think that was the key. 23 (Memorial guard McClain Mahone) is a good player. We put Avree (Antony) on her and she shut her down. Offensively, we looked down the court and got running."
The lead horse for Sun Prairie's break-neck offensive attack was guard Avree Antony. The junior was the fastest player on the court Friday night and it showed with how often she got easy looks at the rim in the fast break. This lead to a career-high 23 points for Antony to pace the Cardinals.
While Antony was the offensive lifeblood for Sun Prairie, it was senior guard Rachel Rademacher that kickstarted the Cardinals' scoring. She scored six of Sun Prairie's first eight points as it battled for an advantage.
The Spartans hung in this one early thanks to early success in the paint and some foul trouble from the Cardinals. Sun Prairie had committed six fouls by the midway point of the half, hindering how aggressive it could be defensively as to avoid putting Memorial into the bonus.
With Memorial hanging around, Kaitlin Bindley kicked the Sun Prairie offense into overdrive. A 3-pointer off the bench from the wing from the sophomore brought the Sun Prairie offense to life. The triple kickstarted a 16-2 run to end the first half as the Cardinals took a 35-16 lead into the break.
"That was a big shot," Olson said of Bindley's 3-pointer. "The offense was kind of stagnant but that three was really key at that time. She wasn't afraid to come in and knock it down. It sparked the offense."
The run was also helped along massively by junior forward Makiah Hawk's rim protection. Memorial abandoned the concept of attacking the rim almost entirely with Hawk in the game as she swatted nearly every layup attempt away.
The second half was more of the same for the Cardinals. Hawk, paired with outstanding effort from the guards on the perimeter, frustrated the Spartans' offense. Meanwhile, junior guard Antionique Auston was orchestrating an offensive symphony.
Auston is must-watch with the ball in her hands. She operates the Sun Prairie fast break and half court offenses like a quarterback, oftentimes spinning one handed passes like you'd see on the gridiron. Her high-flying acrobatics kept the Cardinals' offense cooking as Memorial just couldn't keep pace.
Sun Prairie was able to sit its starters for the last few minutes as it held on for the impressive conference win. With this victory, Sun Prairie is now 18-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big Eight conference. Antony led all scorers with 23, followed by Rademacher with 11 and Auston with nine.
The Cardinals have a quick turnaround as they'll host Madison West on Saturday, Feb. 12. In the last meeting between these two teams, Sun Prairie secured a 49-20 neutral site win at Madison College.
Next week, the Cardinals close out the regular season with a couple of difficult road tests. First, they'll travel to La Follette on Wednesday, Feb. 16, followed immediately by a trip to rival Middleton on Thursday, Feb. 17. Sun Prairie has already beaten both teams this season.
--
Big Eight girls basketball standings
*as of Friday, Feb. 11*
(overall records in parenthesis)
1. Sun Prairie, 13-2 (18-3)
2. Verona, 13-3 (17-4)
3. Janesville Craig, 12-4 (15-7)
4. Madison La Follette, 10-5 (11-6)
5. Madison Memorial, 10-6 (10-10)
6. Middleton, 7-8 (8-13)
7. Beloit Memorial, 6-10 (7-12)
8. Madison East, 5-11 (6-12)
9. Janesville Parker, 1-14 (1-20)
10. Madison West, 1-15 (2-17)
GBB: SUN PRAIRIE 61, MEMORIAL 34
|SUN PRAIRIE
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|A. Antony
|9
|1
|2-3
|23
|11
|R. Rademacher
|4
|0
|3-5
|11
|14
|K. Bindley
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|15
|L. Strey
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|21
|M. Hawk
|2
|0
|0-0
|4
|22
|M. Outlay
|1
|1
|0-0
|5
|25
|A. Auston
|1
|1
|4-4
|9
|TOTALS
|-
|20
|4
|9-12
|61
|MEMORIAL
|#
|NAME
|2PT
|3PT
|FTS
|PTS
|3
|A. Rogers
|1
|0
|0-0
|2
|4
|N. Harden
|1
|0
|0-1
|2
|21
|E. Myers
|2
|0
|4-8
|8
|22
|A. Worman
|1
|1
|0-1
|5
|23
|M. Mahone
|2
|1
|0-0
|7
|25
|L. Sparks
|3
|0
|3-6
|9
|33
|S. Weier
|0
|0
|1-2
|1
|TOTALS
|-
|10
|2
|8-18
|34