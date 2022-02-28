The Sun Prairie gymnastics team is headed to the state finals. The Cardinals secured their first state qualification since 2018 with a strong performance at their WIAA sectional, hosted at Sun Prairie High School. Sun Prairie put together a team score of 137.475 to take 2nd place and punch a ticket to the state finals. Additionally, junior Sofia Clark will compete for an individual title in the vault and balance beam while junior Cassie Siegel will go for an individual title in the uneven bars.
"We had a really good, solid day," Sun Prairie head coach Shannon Maly said. "The girls were very clean and had some high energy. Overall, things went really well."
Sun Prairie was one of eight teams vying for a spot in the state finals that day, as well as Madison United, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton, Milton/Edgerton, Verona/Edgewood, and Waunakee/DeForest. Sectionals are decided by school proximity, and the Cardinals had their work cut out for them with some tough competition.
Luckily, Sun Prairie started the day with the floor exercise, its strongest event. The Cardinals had the best day in the event of any team as four gymnasts finished with a score of at least nine. Siegel was Sun Prairie's highest scorer, locking in a score of 9.300 to tie for sixth place overall. Clark tied with her teammate, senior Chloe Knoernschild, for 11th with a score of 9.025. This was Knoernschild's first score above nine this season in the event. Junior Martha Guelker was right behind them in 13th with a score of 9.000. Junior Carly Gross also put on a great display, taking 17th with a score of 8.825.
Momentum from this blazing hot start translated immediately into the following event, the vault. This is where Sun Prairie would secure its first state qualifier as Clark posted a score of 9.10 to tie for 4th place. Outside of Clark, more Cardinals still shined. Guelker posted her second score above nine on the day with a 9.05 to take 6th. Cassie Siegel tied for 9th with an 8.75 and sophomore Avery Greenberg finished in a 3-way tie for 13th with a score of 8.60.
Floor and vault have been Sun Prairie's two strongest events all season. Now, the Cardinals would have to turn in solid numbers in the uneven bars and balance beam in order to punch a ticket to the state finals. Things got off to a shaky start with the bars.
Clark, Siegel, and senior Natalia Figueroa all had slips in their routines. Figueroa finished with a 7.750 and Clark ended up with a 6.750, knocking her out of all-around contention. Siegel's slip can be attributed to a hand injury suffered as she practiced her routine before the judging began. Even with a fall, Siegel still wowed the judges. She earned a score of 8.775, claiming 5th in the event and punching her ticket to state.
"She truly has an amazing routine," Maly said. "Hurting her hand in the warm-up shook her, I think. Even with a fall, she still qualified. That just shows how good of a performance she's capable of. I was very proud of that. She can do even better at state."
Outside of the slips from their teammates, Greenberg and Gross performed very well to keep Sun Prairie afloat. Greenberg impressed with an 8.375, which ultimately earned her a tie for 8th place. Gross posted a score of 8.025, good for 18th.
Clark was justifiably upset about how things went down on the bars, but she did not let it effect her on the beam, Sun Prairie's final event of the day. As other Cardinals struggled with falls, Clark was flawless. She posted the third-best score in the event on the day, a 9.300, to finish the day strong and secure her second individual state qualification.
"You have to rise," Maly said. "That was our message after bars. The whole point of the season is to continue to take it higher. She was able to refocus and rise."
Clark was the only Cardinal not to fall off the beam during her routine, but Sun Prairie still finished strong. Siegel posed an 8.300 to take 15th, sophomore Audrey Seefeld scored a 7.625 to tie for 26th, and Gross and Guelker finished back-to-back with scores of 7.475 and 7.300, respectively.
"We have yet to find our niche in beam," Maly said. "We look great in practice, but we have a tendency to be too cautious in meets. In the week of preparation for state, we know that's something we'll need to work on. Beam has always been a tough event, but we have the skills and the talent. It's a mental game. We just have to build some confidence."
Sun Prairie's total team score of 137.475 was second only to Verona/Edgewood's score of 145.450. The Cardinals were familiar with their work after Verona/Edgewood won the Big Eight conference meet a week prior. Now, Sun Prairie will square off with them for the third week in a row at the state finals.
State is slated for Saturday, Mar. 5 at Wisconsin Lincoln Rapids High School. Competition will begin at 1 pm.
--
WIAA state qualifiers: vault
T1. Samaria Ownby (Madison United), 9.65
T1. Annika Rufenacht (Verona/Edgewood), 9.65
3. Alexa Harris (Madison West, 9.15
T4. Sofia Clark (Sun Prairie), 9.10
T4. Ella Crowley (Verona/Edgewood), 9.10
-
WIAA state qualifiers: uneven bars
1. Samaria Ownby (Madison United), 9.525
2. Alexa Harris (Madison West), 9.450
3. Annika Rufenacht (Verona/Edgewood), 9.325
4. Anna Messner (Verona/Edgewood), 9.000
5. Cassie Siegel (Sun Prairie), 8.775
-
WIAA state qualifiers: balance beam
1. Annika Rufenacht (Verona/Edgewood), 9.450
2. Alexa Harris (Madison West), 9.350
3. Sofia Clark (Sun Prairie), 9.300
T4. Ella Crowley (Verona/Edgewood), 9.275
T4. Katie Ryan (Verona/Edgewood), 9.275
-
WIAA state qualifiers: floor exercise
1. Samaria Ownby (Madison United), 9.500
2. Alexa Harris (Madison West), 9.400
3. Katie Ryan (Verona/Edgewood), 9.350
T4. Sarah Hershberger (Madison Memorial), 9.325
T4. Annika Rufenacht (Verona/Edgewood), 9.325
-
WIAA state qualifiers: all-around
1. Annika Rufenacht (Verona/Edgewood), 37.750
2. Samaria Ownby (Madison United), 37.575
3. Alexa Harris (Madison West), 37.350
4. Ella Crowley (Verona/Edgewood), 36.425
5. Sarah Hershberger (Madison Memorial), 35.475
--
WIAA sectional final team scores
1. Verona/Edgewood, 145.450
2. Sun Prairie, 137.475
3. Madison Memorial, 134.725
4. Middleton, 131.650
5. Waunakee/DeForest, 131.175
6. Milton/Edgerton, 130.275
7. Madison West, 130.025
8. Madison United, 121.325