Wednesday, Dec. 15 was the culmination of years of hard work and dedication for four senior Sun Prairie football athletes. The date marked the start of college football’s early signing period, opening the door for athletes to sign their National Letters of Intent to play for a specific school.
In the Comfort Suites lobby in Cottage Grove, Addison Ostrenga, Evan Malcore, Nick Oehrlein, and Isaac Hamm put pen to paper to commit to their respective schools.
Isaac Hamm, University of Wisconsin, defensive end/outside linebacker
Hamm was the story of the day. The 6’5”, 260 lbs. defensive end/outside linebacker was uncommitted entering the day, deciding between behemoth programs like Notre Dame, Penn State, and Ohio State as well as the Badgers. He kept his decision off of social media, making the announcement in person.
His father started a countdown. When the crowd shouted one, Hamm unzipped his jacket to reveal a red t-shirt with “608” superimposed over the outline of the state of Wisconsin. It was a dramatic reveal that the 4-star prospect was staying home, attending the University of Wisconsin, just 30 minutes down the road.
“These coaches and family members and friends that are showing up are really the people that I think deserve to hear this news first,” Hamm said. “That’s part of the reason that I decided not to announce it on social media. They’ve been the ones supporting me through this journey. Doing it this way and letting those people hear it first was the right way to do it.”
The fanfare was warranted. Hamm put together an impressive high school career. He was a two-time All-State selection and was named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) Large School defensive player of the year as a senior.
Hamm put together a stellar senior season despite battling a nagging shoulder injury for stretches of it. He had 67 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. Now, he has time to focus on his recover and adding to his game as a Badger.
“At the end of the day, it’s a really big thing that I’ll still be close to my family and friends and they’ll be able to come support me on Saturdays,” Hamm said. “I have a lot of stress relieved off my shoulders now.”
Addison Ostrenga, University of Iowa, tight end
It’s been a roller coaster of a recruiting relationship between Ostrenga and Iowa. Originally, Ostrenga was committed to the Hawkeyes to play baseball after a stellar three years on the Sun Prairie baseball team. But, his talent on the gridiron was too undeniable to pass up. Once the football program started showing interest, Ostregna made the decision to flip.
Ostrenga will play tight end at Iowa after being a big-body receiver for Sun Prairie this season. He caught 46 passes for 664 yards and eight scores, tacking on to what was already a resilient career as a Cardinal.
“I love the atmosphere they have there (at Iowa),” Ostrenga said. “The coaches are just unbelievable. I took a visit this past weekend, I got to meet all of the players and some more coaches. It just feels like home when I’m there.”
Iowa has a reputation as one of the better tight end-producing schools in college football, which was a major selling point.
Evan Malcore, offensive line, Northern Illinois University
Malcore has been committed to the Huskies for quite awhile. As a then 2-star, Malcore verbally committed to Northern Illinois back in June of this year. On Wednesday, he made it official by signing his National Letter of Intent.
Malcore’s stock has been on the rise. He was elevated from a 2-star to a 3-star recruit by the 247sports composite as he anchored the Sun Prairie offensive line for a second straight season. He was a two-time All-State selection.
“It’s awesome,” Malcore said. “Me and the guys that signed today, we’ve been playing together since the 5th grade. There’s nothing like signing with them, it’s an awesome experience. As for Northern Illinois, the coaches and location are great. They had everything I needed. It was really the place for me.”
Nick Oehrlein, linebacker, University of Wisconson-Oshkosh
Oehrlein gave his verbal commitment to the Titans just a day before the early signing period began. The 5’11”, 195 lbs. senior was listed as an athlete on his recruiting graphic, implying he’ll be asked to do much with Oshkosh.
He did his damage as a linebacker for Sun Prairie. As a senior, he recorded 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks. Now, he’ll keep his athletic career going in-state.
“I’m feeling ecstatic right now,” Oehrlein said. “This is a dream come true for me. I’ve been dreaming about this since I could walk. Oshkosh has been nothing but awesome to me, I’m excited to get there. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches.”
All four athletes handled themselves with class and grace, not only at their signing celebration but throughout their careers as Cardinals. They serve as a shining beacon for young athletes in the area with similar aspirations. Best of luck to them in their next chapter.