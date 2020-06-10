MADISON — A limited number of University of Wisconsin student-athletes will be allowed, under a phased approach, to return to campus for voluntary athletics activities beginning on June 8, approximately three months after the COVID-19 pandemic halted college athletics activities across the country.
UW Athletics’ plan includes the voluntary return of the Badger football and volleyball teams for initial health assessments and COVID-19 testing the week of June 8, followed by the start of strength and conditioning activities on June 15. Additional student-athletes will be brought back, as well, as the summer progresses.
“We have been working for several weeks on a carefully-constructed plan to begin welcoming our student-athletes and selected staff members back to campus,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “We’re very happy to be able to take this step forward, but very cognizant of the need to take great care that our people remain safe. I want to thank our staff, the medical professionals we have worked with and our campus leadership for their efforts in helping us.”
All strength and conditioning activities will take place in the Forward Center weight room inside Camp Randall Stadium and the weight room on the lower level of the McClain Center. No other UW Athletics facilities will be open at this point, including the Kohl Center, LaBahn Arena or the Student-Athlete Performance Center (SAPC). A limited number of staff and student-athletes will be allowed into weight rooms at any given time. Strength and conditioning activities will be altered to mitigate risk as much as possible (each station will have sanitation supplies; strength workouts will be conducted on spaced-out weight racks used only by one individual per session; conditioning sessions will take place outdoors unless inclement weather dictates otherwise).
A detailed plan of health-related processes and procedures will be in place to mitigate the risk of illness for student-athletes and staff. A member of the UW Sports Medicine staff will conduct an educational presentation with each team to ensure they know what to expect when they arrive at Camp Randall Stadium. Prior to arrival, all student-athletes will complete health information forms, schedule a health assessment (physical exam) and each will undergo PCR testing (nasal swab) for the COVID-19 virus. Student-athletes will be tested once initially and then again if/when they report symptoms or are believed to have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus. Student-athletes will be screened daily before entering UW Athletics facilities. Masks will be worn by student-athletes and staff members at all times other than during conditioning activities.
Individuals with suspected COVID-19 symptoms will be instructed to self-isolate while awaiting test results. Local health officials would be contacted regarding tracing procedures and UW Athletics facilities staff would further sanitize areas where suspected individuals had been. UW Athletics would determine the best location for the individual testing positive to self-isolate and coordinate follow-up medical monitoring and care as indicated.
