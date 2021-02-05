KOSTELNIK & RADEMACHER

Sun Prairie’s Olivia Kostelnik (left) and Rachel Rademacher (right) double team a Freedom ball handler during Wednesday’s game.

 Jim Garvey

The Sun Prairie girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday night, an impressive 59-40 road win over Luxemburg-Casco.

The Cardinals led by just four points at the half but pulled away from the Spartans with a 32-17 second-half eruption.

The Cardinals were led by senior Ashley Rae’s career-high 21 points. Rae’s previous career best was a 17-point performance against Monona Grove her sophomore year.

Sophomore point guard Antiounique Auston added 14 points and sophomore guard Marie Outlay chipped in nine.

Taylor Thiry led the Spartans (9-10) with 20.

Freedom 62 Sun Prairie 50

After taking a two-point halftime lead on state-ranked Freedom, Sun Prairie was outscored 44-30 by the Irish in the second half falling on the road Wednesday.

The Irish (21-1, No. 4 Division 2) made 24-of-41 free throws after the Cardinals (1-3) were whistled for 25 fouls in the non-conference contest.

Auston led SP with 19 points while Rae followed up her career night with 14.

Megan Alexander led Freedom with 13.

Up Next

Sun Prairie received a No. 2 seed and will face No. 3 Monona Grove in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game on Thursday, Feb. 11. The game will be played at Baraboo High School at 7 p.m.

SUN PRAIRIE 59, LUXEMBURG-CASCO 40

Sun Prairie 27 32 — 59

Luxemburg-Casco 23 17 — 40

Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — L. Strey 1 0-0 2, Rademacher 2 0-0 4, Radlund 2 0-0 4, Rae 9 1-1 21, M. Strey 1 3-4 5, Outlay 3 1-4 9, Auston 6 2-4 14. Totals — 24 7-13 59.

Luxemburg-Casco — Neubert 1 2-2 2, Adams 3 0-2 8, Wech 0 2-2 2, Stahl 1 2-2 5, Hanmann 1 2-2 5, Thiry 7 5-5 20. Totals — 12 11-14 40.

3-point goals — SP 4 (Rae 2, Outlay 2); LC 5 (Adams 2, Stahl 1, Hanmann 1, Thiry 1). Total fouls — SP 16; LC 9.

FREEDOM 62, SUN PRAIRIE 50

Sun Prairie 20 30 — 50

Freedom 18 44 — 62

Sun Prairie (fg ft-fta pts) — Rademacher 1 0-0 2, Rae 6 2-5 14, Outlay 2 2-2 8, Auston 8 1-3 19, Seymore 2 2-4 7. Totals — 20 7-14 50.

Freedom — Jarmalowicz 1 5-6 7, Bartels 1 0-0 2, Murphy 3 0-0 9, Johnson 1 2-4 5, Weyenberg 4 1-2 11 Genke 1 9-15 11, Hennes 2 0-4 4, Alexander 3 7-10 13. Totals — 16 24-41 62.

3-point goals — SP 3 (Outlay 2, Seymore 1); F 6 (Murphy 3 Weyenberg 2, Johnson 1). Total fouls — SP 25; F 14. Fouled out — Radlund.

